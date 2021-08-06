YouTuber Compares C8 Corvette Vs Porsche 992

Steven Symes
·2 min read

Which do you think is best?

YouTube channel RacerX decided to do an interesting comparison between the C8 Corvette and the Porsche 992, the newest generation of the venerable Porsche 911. Both are some of the most envied and longest-lasting dynasties in the automotive industry at this point, boasting a rabid fan base. And with new generations of both cars recently launching, they showcase off the best engineering from not only GM and Porsche but also the United States and Germany.

Naturally, comparing these two will come with controversy. People feel strong emotional ties to the Chevy Corvette and Porsche 911. They eat up any bit of information about the cars and many feel almost a religious devotion to them. Anything deemed inaccurate or an unfair slight toward their vehicle of choice will be met with rabid cries of heresy.

We really applaud RacerX for having the bravery to pit these two against he each. First off, he calls them sports cars. While the C8 Corvette undoubtedly is one, some might take exception to using the term for the Porsche 911. Purists feel only two-seaters should be called a sports car, arguing the 992 is a grand tourer since it’s a 2+2. We’d love to see those same people try sitting in that pathetic excuse of a backseat.

image credit: YouTube
image credit: YouTube

These two cars take different approaches to performance. Chevy uses an aluminum V8 mid-mounted for stability, which is a new trick for the Corvette. Porsche has stuck with tradition, keeping the boxer six in the rear of the 911. Now even the Carrera comes with twin turbochargers, but that still doesn’t help it contend with the output of the LT2, which outmuscles it with 495-horsepower versus 379-hp. But more power doesn’t necessarily mean quicker acceleration.

But if you think this is a battle of power output and raw acceleration, you’d be wrong. One of the most important aspects of any sports car is road dynamics. That’s where things get interesting and a little more subjective.

Check out the video comparison for yourself.

