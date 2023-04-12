YouTube reveals the pricing details on NFL Sunday Ticket ahead of the 2023 season

The NFL Sunday Ticket has a new home in 2023. From its inception in 1994 until this past January, DirecTV was the official home of NFL Sunday Ticket.

However, in 2022, the NFL revealed Sunday Ticket would move to YouTube TV in 2023. Several other outlets were in contention for the premier NFL package, but YouTube won the bidding for somewhere in the neighborhood of $2 billion.

We didn’t know how much NFL Sunday Ticket would cost on YouTube TV in December. That’s no longer the case, as YouTube revealed pricing details Tuesday for YouTube TV subscribers and non-subscribers.

If you’re a subscriber to YouTube TV:

$349 per season ($249 if you purchase before June 6).

$389 per season ($289) if you bundle with NFL RedZone channel.

The base plan for YouTube TV costs $72.99 for the base plan. For new subscribers, you can get the first three months for $62.99.

If you’re not a subscriber to YouTube TV:

$449 per season ($349 if you purchase before June 6).

$489 ($389) if you bundle with the NFL RedZone channel.

The pricing is similar to what DirecTV charges customers in 2022. However, you can get it cheaper if you already subscribe to YouTube TV or if you switch before June 6. At this time, YouTube does not appear to be offering single-team packages to fans.

YouTube will release more information on the service in the coming weeks and months.

