YouTube host releases post-spring Pac-12 football power rankings

It’s talking season. It’s speculation season. It’s also ranking season. How do college football analysts and pundits rate your favorite team, your conference, and the nation’s other top teams? We’re all interested. We all want to know what smart, informed people have to say.

We appear on Mark Rogers’ USC live show every Monday at The Voice of College Football. Mark is a good friend of Trojans Wire, and when he has something to say about USC football or the Pac-12 (or both), we are certainly going to pass it along so that you can think about his analysis and insight. You might not agree with him, but Mark brings information and detail to everything he puts forth. Mark’s Pac-12 power rankings after spring ball offer a good starting point for an offseason college football discussion.

Let’s see how Mark ranked the Pac-12 entering USC’s final season in the conference:

CALIFORNIA

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; California Golden Bears coach Justin Wilcox speaks during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to ignore how hollowed-out and depleted the Cal program is. The Golden Bears have found it hard to recruit and work the transfer portal. That’s crushing in the modern era of college football.

ARIZONA STATE

September 17, 2022; Tempe, Arizona; USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Kejuan Markham (12) returns an interception against the Eastern Michigan Eagles during a game at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a full rebuild for first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham. Recruiting looks good for the future, but in 2023, transfer departures will leave ASU without any depth, and it will be a rough ride.

STANFORD

Sep 6, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Sacramento State Hornets head coach Troy Taylor against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

No David Shaw, no certainty about what this team can achieve, no confidence that Stanford is a quick-fix program.

COLORADO

Apr 22, 2023; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the start of the spring game at Folsom Filed. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado should be good in 2024, but the dramatic and quick overhaul of the program isn’t going to provide results right away. This will need more than just a few months.

ARIZONA

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch speaks during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona keeps losing players to USC and other programs in the transfer portal. That limits how high the Wildcats can climb.

WASHINGTON STATE

Oct 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert walks on the field prior to a game against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Washington State’s offensive line was very limited last year. The Cougars needed to retain Jarrett Kingston, but he transferred to USC.

UCLA

Nov 5, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) hurdles Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Khoury Bethley (15) during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Not having Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback after five years with DTR under center will destabilize the Bruins this year.

OREGON STATE

Dec 19, 2020; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith walks the sideline during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

D.J. Uiagalelei might not be the answer at quarterback, but even if he fails, OSU can still win with its running game and its defense.

OREGON

Dan Lanning — USA TODAY Sports

Winning in Seattle against Washington will be tough. Winning at home against USC will be tough. Beating Utah will be tough. Oregon has the pieces on offense, but the defense is a big question mark.

UTAH

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) throws against the Southern California Trojans during the first half of the PAC-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Rising is back, but Dalton Kincaid is not. Other personnel losses might limit the Utes just enough to keep them out of the Pac-12 Championship Game. Winning in Los Angeles, against USC, will be difficult (now that Clay Helton is no longer around).

WASHINGTON

Sep 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer talks with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) during the first quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Why did Washington not produce a single NFL draft pick this year? Because everyone of quality came back for another season of college football. This team is loaded, and it gets Oregon at home.

USC

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks to players at the conclusion of the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams. A restocked offensive line. Depth at running back. Improved linebackers. Bear Alexander. Defensive help in the transfer portal. USC has the resources and reinforcements to rule the Pac-12 this year.

Subscribe to, like, and share Mark Rogers' USC channel at The Voice of College Football.

