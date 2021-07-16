Youthful U.S. soccer team cruises to Gold Cup victory over Martinique in Kansas City

The 2021 iteration of the Gold Cup is seen by many United States fans as an opportunity for many of the country’s younger products to impress on the big stage.

That vision didn’t really come to fruition in the U.S.’s opening game against Haiti on Sunday, with a team filled to the brim with MLS experience squeaking out a 1-0 victory.

But on Thursday evening, the vision of a youthful men’s national team was realized when a U.S. team with an average age of 23 cruised to a 6-1 win over Martinique at Children’s Mercy Park.

The effort was pushed by a pair of goals from 21-year-old Daryl Dike, who became the second-youngest player to score a brace in U.S. men’s national team history, slotting in behind Christian Pulisic.

An own goal from Martinique’s Samuel Camille denied Dike the hat trick. Second-half goals from Miles Robinson, Gyasi Zardes and KC hometown kid Nico Gioachhini completed the rout for the U.S.

Martinique’s lone goal came via a penalty just after the hour mark.

Excitement for a game on a weekday night at 9 p.m. central against Martinique — a Caribbean island with a population of less than 400,000 — understandably wasn’t a game that garnered much excitement. That much could be seen in the 7,511 attendance figure.

But once the U.S. lineup was announced, excitement grew.

Names such as Sporting KC homegrown Gianluca Busio (19 years old), Matthew Hoppe (20), George Bello (19) and Dike (21) littered the starting lineup.

And the kids impressed.

Dike opened the scoring in the 14th minute, placing home an excellent header from his strike partner, Hoppe.

Less than 10 minutes later the scoreline was doubled.

Earning his first international start, Busio received the ball at his feet in the box and fired a shot past Martinique goalkeeper Gilles Meslien. The shot looked destined to go in.

But instead it cracked off the underside of the crossbar, bounced just a couple of inches from the goal line, and spun back out toward the mess of players in the box. Dike was first to the loose ball and his header was eventually tumbled home by Martinique’s Camille.

Story continues

The U.S. carried a 66% possession advantage into halftime and didn’t slow down in the second half as Robinson extended the lead to three in the 50th minute.

The defender headed home into an empty goal after 24-year-old Eryk Williamson, who was making just his second-ever national team appearance, lobbed the ball into the 6-yard box for Robinson to score.

The duo of Busio and Williamson arguably controlled the game for the U.S., as Busio dictated the tempo of the game and Williamson looked to turn and attack every time he had the ball.

Dike claimed his second goal of the game in the 59th minute before being substituted off for veteran Zardes who carried on from the youngster’s work with a goal of his own.

But the true excitement for Kansas Citians was held until the final minutes.

As the clock ticked over to 90 minutes, Busio slotted a low cross across the face of the goal to 20-year-old Overland Park-born Gioacchini. The roar from the Kansas City crowd was the loudest it was all night, despite victory already secured.

The win secures qualification from Group B and into the knockout stages, but the U.S. sits behind Canada on goals scored.

Canada defeated Haiti 4-1 before the U.S. took the field at Children’s Mercy Park. With the U.S. and Canada tied on goal differential, Canada holds the top spot in the group having scored one more goal.

The U.S. and Canada will face off at Children’s Mercy Park for first place on Sunday at 4 p.m.