Youthful receiving corps for Notre Dame football thinned further by injuries

SOUTH BEND — Starting wide receiver Jayden Thomas is dealing with a strained hamstring, Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman said, and is questionable to play this weekend at 17th-ranked Duke.

Thomas, a redshirt sophomore who leads a balanced Irish attack in receptions with 13 for 195 yards, played a season-low 30 snaps in Saturday’s loss to Ohio State. His only catch was a 7-yard slant on the seventh offensive play of the night for Notre Dame.

Thomas, who hobbled off to the medical tent early in the third quarter, was targeted just three times on the night.

Meanwhile, fellow Georgian and junior wideout Deion Colzie, limited to three catches for 45 yards and one touchdown this season, will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery this week and will be out multiple weeks. Colzie also dealt with a knee problem in the 2022 preseason before emerging down the stretch as a key third-down weapon.

The latest knee flareup, Freeman said, “has prevented (Colzie) from performing at the level he believes he should be at.”

Colzie joins sixth-year receiver Matt Salerno on the injury list after Salerno suffered a serious leg injury on a punt return in the final 90 seconds of a 56-3 win over Tennessee State.

After seeing its wide receivers limited to eight catches for 94 yards against the Buckeyes, who rank fifth nationally in passing yards allowed (149 per game), Notre Dame must face a Blue Devils defense that ranks fourth in that category.

Duke, with graduate transfers Al Blades Jr. (Miami) and Jeremiah Lewis (Northwestern) leading its secondary, has allowed just 4.4 yards per pass attempt, best in the nation. Opponents have thrown four interceptions and recorded just three touchdown passes as Duke has stormed out to a 4-0 start.

Irish freshmen Jaden Greathouse and Rico Flores Jr. made five catches (on eight targets) for 60 combined yards and a touchdown on Saturday against the Buckeyes. Flores’ 2-yard scoring catch, the first of his career, capped a 96-yard drive and put Notre Dame ahead 14-10 midway through the fourth quarter.

Greathouse has 12 catches for 166 yards and three scores.

“It’s so good to see them get some of the rewards,” Freeman said of the two January enrollees. “As I told Rico, ‘I don’t want the loss to overshadow the many improvements that you’ve made. Just continue to do what you’re doing and do it better.’ “

