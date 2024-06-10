Youth softball champions crowned at Lowell Rang Memorial Tournament

Jun. 10—MITCHELL — Nearly 70 youth softball teams descended on the Cadwell Sports Complex for three days of action at the Lowell Rang Memorial Softball Tournament.

Across four age divisions — 10-and-under, 12U, 14U and high school — teams played pool play games on Friday and Saturday before being seeded into single-elimination brackets on Sunday. Each division had a gold and silver bracket, with the 20-team 12U division also needing a bronze bracket.

Among the programs to emerge from the top of pool play standings, the South Dakota Players program claimed gold bracket titles in two divisions at 10U and 12U, with TSC Thunder winning the 14U competition and Swat emerging from the high school ranks.

Here's how the action unfolded across each of the divisions:

A potent offense produced 80 total runs across six games for South Dakota Players 10U, as the team won each of its games by at least eight runs. In a clash of heavy-hitters in the gold bracket final, South Dakota Players took down Dakota Dynamite — which owned a 43-6 scoring margin and a 5-0 record entering the contest — by a 9-1 score.

Mitchell Sparklers qualified for the silver bracket following a 1-2 record in pool play that featured a 13-7 win over South Dakota Player 9U on Friday. In a rematch in Sunday's bracket play, the Sparklers fell 13-8. The silver bracket final saw Arena defeat Yankton Fury Storm 9-5.

South Dakota Players 12U allowed just two total runs to compile a perfect 5-0 record and the gold bracket title. The squad's run included four shutouts, including an 8-0 final over the Brandon Valley Venom in the final. Outlaws DeGroot was the lone program to score against South Dakota Players during a gold bracket semifinal decided by a 6-2 score.

Yankton Fury Diamonds finished second to the eventual champions in pool play but were slotted into the silver bracket. There, Yankton churned out three straight wins — highlighted by a 13-3 victory over the Hartford Batitudes in the final — to finish the weekend with a 5-1 record.

Mitchell Storm also competed in the same pool as the gold and silver bracket champions. The Storm bowed out in the first round of the bronze bracket, falling 17-4 to Avon. Baltic finished as the bronze bracket winners with a 10-2 win over the Brandon Valley Blitz.

TSC Thunder 14U roared through its competition, going a perfect 6-0 on the weekend with just one game decided by fewer than six runs. For the weekend, TSC Thunders' scoring margin was 63-7, including a 36-1 margin over three pool play games. In the gold bracket title game, TSC Thunder defeated the Hartford Sparx, who also entered the game undefeated, by a 12-0 score.

In the silver bracket, Kelly's 14U emerged with three straight wins, capped by a 16-2 victory over Fusion Heat 14U in the final.

Though Swat dropped a 5-4 contest in its Friday opener against TSC Riptide 15U, it didn't lose again on the weekend en route to winning the high school gold bracket. Over its final five games, Swat outscored opponents 70-6, including a 10-3 win over TSC Black Ice 15U in the title game.

In the silver bracket, TSC Blaze 18U recovered from a 1-2 mark in pool play to win three straight games in knockout play. TSC Blaze defeated Wildfire 6-5 in the silver bracket final.