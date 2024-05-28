Youth players compete at 16th annual State Farm tennis tournament

May 28—MITCHELL — Local talent had ample success at the annual Doug Markworth State Farm Junior Tennis Tournament at Hitchcock Park on Saturday, May 25.

Across three singles brackets, two singles round robins and two doubles brackets, there were 17 event medalists from Mitchell, including six first-place finishers.

Clay Bathke won the Miami Open bracket, Liam Schiefen placed first in the Indian Wells round robin division, Zach Fuhrer and Levi Loken won the Australian Open bracket and Ryan Haiar and Patrick Morgan won the Wimbledon bracket.

The event, which marked the first tournament of the summer for the Mitchell Tennis Association, had 38 participants, and was an opportunity for junior tennis players of all levels to gain tournament experience in a relaxed setting.

The next Mitchell junior tournament is the Mitchell Tennis Classic on June 15-16 at Hitchcock Park.

Singles play

US Open bracket

Championship: Jack DeYoung def. Levi Loken, 10-7; Third place: Asher Dannenbring def. Cooper Star, 9-9(2)

French Open bracket: Championship: Zeke DeYoung def. Simon Wiese, 10-7; Third place: Katie Morgan def. Levi Hight, 10-3

Miami Open bracket: Championship: Clay Bathke def. Jacob Delehant, 10-8: Third place: Ben Byers def. Max Brosz, 10-5

Laver Cup round robin: Sydney Carlson def. Frankie Kranz, 10-8; Noa Lovro def. Reagan Hieb, 10-3; Reagan Hieb def. Sydney Carlson, 10-7; Noa Lovro def. Frankie Kranz, 10-4; Noa Lovro def. Sydney Carlson, 10-0; Reagan Hieb def. Frankie Kranz, 10-4

Indian Wells round robin: Liam Schiefen def. Jonah Iburg, 10-1; Alyvia Herman def. Xander Herman, 10-9 (7); Xander Herman def. Jonah Iburg, 10-2; Liam Schiefen def. Alyvia Herman, 10-4; Alyvia Herman def. Jonah Iburg, 10-3; Liam Schiefen def. Xander Herman, 10-1

Doubles Play

Australian Open bracket

Championship: Zach Fuhrer/Levi Loken def. Cooper Star/ Katie Morgan, 10-4

Wimbledon bracket: Championship: Ryan Haiar/Patrick Morgan def. Clay Bathke/Mason Moody, 10-6