With youth, pedigree and good fortune, Bears OL has rare opportunity to reach rare heights

As the Bears leave Denver and prepare for Kansas City, sorting through a couple of conundrums on the interior of their offensive line-James Daniels or Cody Whitehair at center? Best five?-a budding conclusion is this:



Mixed preseason numbers notwithstanding, the Bears stand on the brink of a potentially elite offensive line, in the hands of one of the most highly regarded coaches in the game.



It has not performed to "elite" yet, although not with traces of upside. A hyper-conservative run game that averaged 4.2 yards per carry in 2017, with defenses facing neither a pass offense nor subterfuge, is plodding to 3.8 ypc through three preseason games.



Mitch Trubisky was sacked once every 11.6 pass plays as a rookie; this preseason, he and Chase Daniel have fared a bit better, sacked once every 15.8 pass plays (No. 2 Daniel is included because his protection includes offensive linemen factoring into current deliberations). Against the Denver Broncos, albeit without rush leaders Bradley Chubb and Von Miller playing the entire game, Bears quarterbacks were sacked just twice in 44 pass plays, with a total of five hits.



But consider a bigger picture, beyond one game or even one season:



Right guard Kyle Long turns 30 in December and the roster has zero offensive linemen currently older than 29 years of age. While the spotlight was on adding weapons around quarterback Mitch Trubisky, GM Ryan Pace was also continuing a methodology that included making sure the ONLY weapons around Trubisky are ones wearing the same uniform.



"It's up to us to find the guys who want to work hard and have the right attitude about getting better," said offensive line coach Harry Hiestand. "If you have that, we'll overcome things like never being in a [three-point] stance or how to get leverage in the running game. We have guys who are tough enough to do it."



And ones who will be around for awhile.



Four of the projected starting five are under some significant degree of contract control: Daniels, Long and left tackle Charles Leno are signed through 2021, Whitehair through 2019. Right tackle Bobby Massie becomes a free agent after this season but Rashaad Coward, a promising prospect at either guard or tackle after converting from defense this spring, does not hit unrestricted free agency until 2021, with the Bears holder future tender-offer options on the 23-year-old former nose tackle.



"[Defensive coordinator] Vic Fangio pointed out when I first got here that we've got a young guy [Coward] who really has some good traits about him as a football player," Hiestand said. "He's tough. He works his tail off. He's learning on the job really well right now. Very positive growth."



The overall situation is the result of some organizational commitment – if Daniels starts and Whitehair moves to center, the Bears will have a No. 1 (Long) and two No. 2's as the three individuals closer to the football than anyone not named Trubisky.



And the result of luck – Leno was the 246th player taken in the 2014 draft, meaning that GM Phil Emery phoned in picks of Ego Ferguson, Will Sutton, Ka'Deem Carey and David Fales, plus a punter (Pat O'Donnell) before opting for Leno in the seventh round.



Maintaining perspective





A titanic offensive line is no solution by itself (besides the obvious fact that things dubbed as "titanic" can, you know, sink).



The Dallas Cowboys fielded an offensive line in 2015 that included No. 1's Travis Frederick, Zack Martin and Tyron Smith, plus rookie La'El Collins, with a top-10 grade but undrafted over character concerns. That Cowboys team went 4-12.



With Frederick, Martin and Smith still in place (Collins was injured), the 2016 Cowboys 180'ed to 13-3 after they got the quarterback (Dak Prescott) and running back (Ezekiel Elliott) things addressed. In 2017, the line even added another No. 1 pick (Jonathan Cooper) but the Cowboys dipped to 9-7 after Elliott was suspended for six games and averaged a full yard per carry less than the year before, and Prescott more than tripled his interceptions (to 13 from 4).



Even elite protectors have their limits if the protectees don't do enough with the protection.



Health is a critical, annual issue, but where injuries have thrown several recent offensive lines into chaos. The Bears started four different right guards in 2017; Whitehair started at a different spot each of the final three games.



"I think our biggest thing," said Whitehair, "is playing together under one set of eyes, seeing the field together and playing together."







































































