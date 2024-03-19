The youth movement of the Chicago Bulls has already begun, but did the front office notice?

The youth movement of the Chicago Bulls has already begun, but has the team’s front office noticed? The impressive breakout play of reserve guards like Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu was made possible by the removal of players like Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine from the equation. And finding young players like Onuralp Bitim and Julian Phillips has laid a foundation for a new era of Bulls basketball.

But the ball club’s front office seems stuck in the past, leaning into older players like DeMar DeRozan, Andre Drummond, and Nicola Vucevic, instead of collective assets at the trade deadline to invest in a new core.

Speaking on a recent episode, the host of the “Chicago Bulls Central” podcast, Haize, got into this seeming confusion over the direction of the team.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear his case on what that future ought to look like.

