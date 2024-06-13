Youth impress at Panthers football camp

Jun. 12—CHULA — A bevy of young football players went through three days of football camp at Tiftarea Academy, learning all the skills to lead the Panthers one day.

Assistant coach Edd Cunningham said 27 were in attendances. Besides the usual offense and defense drills, Cunningham said they had competitions scheduled.

Though a 7-on-7 featuring Tiftarea's varsity had head coach Erik Soliday on another field on one of the days, Soliday said he loved having the kids on campus. "Seeing them grow from year to year," is a highlight he said. With Soliday approaching his seventh season in charge of the Panthers, plenty of those campers have become his varsity.

Coaches raved about one of the age groups. "They love to compete," said Soliday, regardless of sport.