Youth hockey: Maine Gladiators extinguish Atlanta Fire

Apr. 4—Aizyk Laliberte and Deagan Nadeau lifted the Maine Gladiators past the Atlanta Fire in a 6-1 victory at USA Hockey's Tier II 16U 2A National Tournament on Thursday in Farmers Branch, Texas.

Laliberte, a sophomore at Lewiston High School, scored twice and notched three assists to lead the Auburn-based youth hockey team. Nadeau, who plays at North Yarmouth Academy, had two goals.

Gladiators coach Chris Pomerleau said Laliberte and Nadeau are the team's offensive catalysts.

"He's kind of like Aizyk, he's a goal scorer," Pomerleau said of Nadeau. "He has good stick work and he skates well. Those two are our goal scorers, especially on the power play and when you need a goal, they are out there."

Goaltender Gabe Pomerleau made 33 saves in the win for the Gladiators.

"He played well yesterday, too — both games he played well," Chris Pomerleau said of his son, Gabe. "I would say, consistency with him is so nice to have in the net. As a team, it gives you the encouragement to play hard, and maybe you have a turnover here, a turnover there, but you know you have a good goalie back there."

Laliberte opened the scoring early in the first period, off an assist by Evan Zavitz of Brunswick.

Dylan Richards extended the Gladiators' lead to 2-0, and Nadeau potted his first goal 8:20 into the first period for a three-goal advantage.

Ronan Newell assisted on Richard's tally, while Laliberte recorded a helper on Nadeau's goal.

Chris Pomerleau said a team meeting after Wednesday's 4-1 loss, Maine's first after a 24-0 regular season, to the Wisconsin Elite Hockey Southwest team gave the Gladiators a chance to reset.

"We had a good team meeting and we talked it out," Chris Pomerleau said. "We had a little jet lag, those types of things. The team showed up today and we had a really good first period. We came out, moved the puck well, and a real good effort today."

Maddox Woulfin's goal put Atlanta (1-1) on the board in the second period.

"Later in the second, we got put on our heels after that goal," Chris Pomerleau said.

Laliberte restored the three-goal lead later in the second.

Nadeau scored his second goal in the opening minutes of the third period to push Maine's advantage to 5-1. Laliberte had another assist on the goal, along with Gabe Pomerleau.

Laliberte and Connor Morrissette set up Hayden Brown for the Gladiators' goal.

"Our third period started like our first period, our effort was there," Chris Pomerleau said.

Maine wraps pool play on Friday against the Montana Wolves at 2 p.m.

