Youth hockey: Maine Gladiators clinch quarterfinal berth with win over Montana Wolves

Apr. 5—The Maine Gladiators' offense took off in the third period, as they wrapped up pool play with a 5-3 victory over the Montana Wolves on Friday in USA Hockey's Tier II 2A 16U national tournament at the Children's Health Star Center in Plano, Texas.

Four of the Gladiators' five goals were scored in the third, but coach Chris Pomerleau said the Auburn-based team showed signs of its offense getting going in the second stanza.

"We started a little slow in the first period, but we picked it up," Pomerleau said. "It was a really good second period and we did the small things correctly.

"The whole team pulled together and got the win."

The victory qualifies the Gladiators for the quarterfinals. They went 2-1 in pool play and finished second in the NHL pool. They will play Saturday at either at noon against the Valley Thunder of Alaska. A quarterfinal advances them to the semifinals, which will be played Saturday night.

"We have to take one at a time, and win that first one first," Pomerleau said. "If we don't win the first game, we don't play in the second one. We want to win one period at a time and move forward."

Maine entered the third period down 2-1, but Landon Anctil of Gorham tied the game 2-2 early in the stanza.

"We had a good break between the second and third," Pomerleau said. "That was a hard-working goal; he's such a hard worker."

Aiyzk Laliberte gave Maine its first lead with a goal six-plus minutes into the third.

Both Anctil's and Laliberte's goals came on power plays.

The Gladiators' lead grew to 4-2 when Edward Little's Andrew Clement set up Brody Emond of Poland/Leavitt/Oak Hill/Gray-New Gloucester scored 11:08 into the third.

"Brody, he's been snake-bitten a little bit," Pomerleau said of the Oak Hill High School junior. "It was nice to see him get on the board with that goal. That helps us further down the line here."

Montana (0-3) got within one goal when Reid Wilkerson found the back of the net in the final minute of the third period.

But Lewiston's Colten Daniels iced the game by scoring a shorthanded, empty-net goal with three seconds remaining in the game.

Montana took control late in the first period when Clint Isakson beat Gladiators goalie Gabe Pomerleau.

The game remained 1-0 until late in the middle frame when Lalibete evened the game for the Gladiators.

Chris Pomerleau said Laliberte, a Lewiston High School sophomore, has played all over the ice for the Gladiators in this tournament.

"He's a very versatile player — offense, defense, on the power play," Chris Pomerleau said. "He's been playing very well this week."

Isakson scored a shorthanded goal with six seconds remaining in the second period for a 2-1 lead.

Breck Langevin and Connor Morrisette each assisted on two goals for the Gladiators, while Clement, Anctil, Deagan Nadeau and Hayden Brown set up one apiece.

Gabe Pomerleau made 23 saves in the win. Andrew Kersten stopped 22 shots for Montana in the loss.

