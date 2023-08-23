Youth football camp with Paul Posluszny, Kevin Hardy taking place before Dolphins vs. Jaguars

Before the Jacksonville Jaguars kick off on Saturday against the Miami Dolphins, kids can have a chance to sharpen their football skills with two Jaguars legends.

The inaugural Future Legends Youth Football Camp will be taking place in the Flex Field at Daily’s Place. Jaguars alums Paul Posluszny and Kevin Hardy will be instructing the youth at the football camp before Jaguars take on the Dolphins at 7 p.m.

This camp is available for kids ages 6-15.

Registration includes:

Participation in the Future Legends Youth Football Camp in the Flex Field at Daily’s Place from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Game ticket for Dolphins vs. Jaguars

Family and friends of the participants can purchase game tickets for just $45 per ticket (plus fees). Your seats will be together in the stadium if you complete the transaction at the same time.

The Flex Field at Daily’s Place is inside the stadium gates. Those participating in the camp, as well as family and friends who are watching, will need a valid game ticket to enter the stadium gates.

If you have any questions, contact Stephanie Way at (904) 633-5265 or ways@nfl.jaguars.com with any questions. Click here for more information.

