Youth Fishing Derby returns Saturday at Quarry Springs Park

May 31—Just keep fishing. Just keep fishing, fishing, fishing. Sounds simple, right? Well, those pesky fish have a mind of their own and would love nothing more than to make things difficult for the anglers participating in the Youth Fishing Derby, which makes its return this weekend at Quarry Springs Park in Colfax.

Walk-in registration for the derby is to be held from 8:30 to 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 1. But from then on, it's a race to see who can catch the most fish and the biggest fish. Fishing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by a 30-minute break for lunch and then prizes to be distributed at 11:30 a.m.

Hot dog lunch is sponsored by Fareway, Casey's, Kum & Go and the volunteer board for Quarry Springs Park.

For the past eight years, the Youth Fishing Derby has not only provided young fishermen and fisherwomen a chance to show off their skills but also given debut anglers an opportunity toss their lines in the water for the first time. Whether it's a bass or a bluegill, there's no better feeling than reeling in your first fish.

Sign up for registration online at https://www.quarryspringspark.com/grand-opening.