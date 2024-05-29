Youth Field Day coming to Elkland this weekend

ELKLAND, Pa. (WETM) – Tioga County Sportsmen for Youth is hosting a Youth Field Day for kids to learn about and gain hands-on experience with outdoor activities.

The event is taking place this weekend on Sunday, June 2, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cowanesque Valley Rod and Gun Club.

United Way We Golf Tournament to return for its third year

All kids ages 6 to 17 years old are welcome and must be accompanied by an adult.

Field Day activities will include a rifle range, an archery range, a shotgun range, a fur and trapping demo, firearm safety and more. A free dinner and prizes will be provided.

Any questions about the event can be directed to the Tioga County Sportsmen for Youth Facebook page or 607-281-5792.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.