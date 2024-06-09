Youth and experience highlight All-County baseball selections

Jun. 8—Baseball season in Haywood County captured the hearts of fans across the county. Both Pisgah and Tuscola made the playoffs after splitting the County Clash series during the regular season.

Tuscola baseball made a spectacular run all the way to the regional championship series — picking up wins over the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 seeds along the way.

Pisgah baseball, on the other hand, made their own playoff memories, battling in a 15-inning first-round contest.

As has become tradition, The Mountaineer has complied this year's All-County baseball team highlighting the players who brought the excitement for fans all season.

Selections were determined through a combination of statistics, personal observations and coach feedback.

Outfield

This year's outfield trio features a mix of experience and youth.

Pisgah senior Walker Fox was a cornerstone for the Bears all season long in center field. This year, Fox racked up a .457 on-base percentage to go along with a .543 slugging percentage. The senior's .371 batting average was the best for the Bears and the second-best for the county.

Fox's 1.000 on-base plus slugging is the fourth-best in the county this season. Fox went deep one time, hit nine doubles and drove in eight runs. He also scored 15 runs — the second-most for the Bears.

Fox also tied for the second-most stolen bases in the county with seven this year.

On defense, Fox was spectacular. The center fielder converted on nearly 96% of his chances defensively — including a handful of diving and leaping catches this season.

Tuscola freshman Bo West had a breakout season for the Mounties. He stepped into the lineup almost halfway through the season and made an impact the rest of the way.

West hit .400 this season, the best average for any player in Haywood County this season. He also racked up a .489 on-base percentage and .500 slugging percentage. West had four doubles, eight runs driven in and scored eight runs himself. The freshman always seemed to come up big in clutch situations for the Mounties this season — doing his best work under pressure.

West was also fantastic defensively, with no errors this season.

Another freshman rounds out the outfield, as Pisgah's Isaiah Mintz grabs a spot on the All-County team. The freshman hit .333 this season but had an on-base percentage of .494, showing his knack for getting on base. Mintz's 20 walks are tied for the most in the county this season.

Mintz drove in four runs but served as the leadoff hitter for the majority of the season for Pisgah. With that leadoff spot, Mintz was able to give Pisgah plenty of early energy, scoring 21 runs this season — the third-most in the county this season and the most for the Bears.

Mintz had 1.333 walks per strikeout this season — the best in Haywood County. Additionally, the freshman had a quality at-bat in 65.48% of his plate appearances — also the best in the county.

Infield

Working our way around the infield, first base is manned by Pisgah junior Carson Allison. The junior hit .344, but just like Mints had a significantly better on-base percentage — jumping his average by more than 100 points up to .452. Allison drove in 13 runs while scoring nine more himself.

Second base is held down by Tuscola senior Noah Stepp. The senior hit .290 this season with an even better on-base percentage of .368. Stepp drove in 12 runs and scored 14 times himself. Stepp stole six bases this year — avoiding being caught a single time.

At shortstop is Tuscola junior Kolt Nelson. Like a couple of other players on this list, Nelson seemed to come up big in clutch situations. The junior also added plenty of consistency this season — securing a county-best .376 batting average. Nelson also had a .487 on-base percentage. Nelson scored 30 runs this season — tied for the most in Haywood County.

Nelson added a big bat to his arsenal this year. The junior had 18 singles compared to 17 extra-base hits. Those extra-base hits bumped Nelson's slugging percentage up. The combination of a great on-base percentage and a good slugging percentage gave Nelson the best on-base plus slugging this season at 1.057.

Tuscola senior Jed West mans the hot corner at third base. The senior made the most of his one baseball season in Haywood County, hitting .373. His performance at the plate is made even more impressive when you see West's county-leading .523 on-base percentage — getting on after more than half of his plate appearances. West drove in 12 runs, while scoring 30 runs — tied with Nelson for the most in the county.

West was also a monster on the base path, stealing 18 bases this year — 11 more than the second-most in the county. He also managed to not get caught stealing a single time this year.

Specialty players

Another Pisgah freshman made All-County this season, as pitcher Zack Wester locks down his spot on the mound. Wester made a splash in his debut season at the high school level, throwing some great off-speed pitches with break this year. The freshman was on the mound for the first County Clash game of the season, earning Pisgah a win over their rivals.

Overall, Wester went 5-2 this season with 52.1 innings pitched. He also earned a save in his sole save opportunity.

Wester had an ERA of 1.87, the second-best in the county among starting pitchers. He also threw a strike on 67.4% of his pitches — the highest percentage in the county. Wester struck out 4.6 batters for every walk he handed out — the best in the county.

Wester stepped up in high-pressure situations often — stranding a total of 58 runners on base, the most in the county.

Behind the plate is Tuscola junior Evan Conner. The catcher was a star for the Mounties on both sides of the ball. On offense, Conner hit .354 with an on-base percentage of .477. His on-base plus slugging of 1.025 is the second-highest in the county.

Conner hit three home runs this season — all of which came in the span of a week in the playoffs. The catcher hit two home runs in one game — the Mounties blowout win against West Henderson in the playoffs. Conner also drove in 23 runs, while scoring 15 of his own.

Behind the plate, Conner was a dangerous weapon for anyone attempting to steal. Throughout the season, the catcher threw out 13 players attempting to steal. Conner caught all 197 innings of Tuscola baseball this season and ended with a fielding percentage of .981.

The designated hitter for the All-County team is Pisgah senior Eli Rigsby. The senior played third base most of the regular season but grabbed one game behind the plate on senior night.

At the dish, Rigsby had a solid season — hitting .270 over the course of the year, while slugging .429. He added four doubles and two home runs while adding 16 RBIs and seven runs. The senior also added three stolen bases this season.