Youth in crisis: Children in need of better mental health treatment options

Aug. 8—TRAVERSE CITY — Ava Bachmann spent five days waiting for a hospital bed in what she called "the garage room" in Munson's emergency department, so nicknamed for its concrete walls and accordion door that locks down over an array of medical equipment.

Bachmann, 12, was in one of four rooms set aside for patients in mental health crises.

Her hours were filled with the constant noise of emergency rooms, people yelling, hitting things, making sleep impossible.

"I was just lying there doing nothing," Bachmann said. "I just felt like that was not a place where I should be."

Bachmann was diagnosed with depression and anxiety. She felt overwhelmed and helpless during those long days and nights but determined to get the help she knew she needed.

A parent had to be with Bachmann 24/7 and hers took turns, sleeping in a recliner and cut off from each other and the outside world by rules that don't allow phones or electronics in the room.

Watching her daughter go through the anxiety of her illness just to be put in a place that caused more anxiety was heartbreaking, said Jessica Perez, Bachmann's mother.

"Their hands were tied with these rules and these policies that I don't think fit in the box with Ava," Perez said of the emergency department staff. "We just think there should be more beds for young people. Munson did everything right. They're just not set up for youth in crisis."

A bed finally opened at the Pine Rest Child & Adolescent Unit in Grand Rapids — 150 miles away.

There are no mental health beds for young people in northern lower Michigan, as many parents have found when looking for help for their children.

In all, Michigan has 323 mental health beds for children, most of which are located downstate.

"There is a need for inpatient beds and crisis residential services for children in the northern Michigan region," said Joanie Blamer, interim CEO for Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority, which funnels federal Medicaid dollars to where they are needed in the six counties it serves.

"We've seen an increase in requests for crisis contacts for children and families, as well as requests for services for children post 2020."

Blamer believes that need will continue to rise, even as the region moves into post-pandemic recovery.

But the lack of children's beds was a problem before COVID-19.

Advocates for better mental health care for both children and adults say the solution is a community crisis center offering intervention services, as well as short- and long-term residential treatment.

State Rep. John Roth recently told Grand Traverse County commissioners that funding for centers in both Traverse City and Gaylord is coming to the region.

He did not have details on how much money will be available or how many beds the centers would have.

An increase in need

From Jan. 1 to July 15, Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority screened 45 children in a mental health crisis in the Munson emergency department — 13 of them were admitted to an inpatient psychiatric unit, according to statistics provided by the agency.

Another 172 children were screened through the agency's mobile Family Assessment & Safety Team during the same time period, with 19 resulting in inpatient care. The team responds to children and young adults up to 20 years old.

Many screenings are done electronically because of COVID restrictions, Blamer said.

Northern Lakes gets a call from Munson when someone on Medicaid or without insurance goes to the emergency room in a crisis.

The actual numbers are likely much higher as the agency does not see children who have private insurance, Blamer said.

Northern Lakes applied for about $5 million in grants over two years that, if received, will be used to open, staff and operate a community crisis center in its downtown Traverse City administration building.

The center will provide 24-hour crisis intervention services and a residential unit where patients can stay for up to a week.

It will also divert people away from emergency rooms and jails, which has long been a goal for law enforcement leaders in the area.

But the center would have just six inpatient beds — none of them for children.

Kate Dahlstrom, who has a son with mental illness, is a determined advocate for better mental health services for everyone, including children, in the Grand Traverse region.

Services for children should be more accessible, said Dahlstrom, who is involved with the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the Before, During & After Incarceration group.

The Northern Lakes center would be a good start, she said, but it's not enough, especially when it comes to kids.

Several surveys, including one conducted by Munson in 2019, have consistently named lack of mental health care as one of the top issues in the area. Munson has 15 beds in its D-6 mental health unit, which opened three years ago, replacing its Center 1 unit.

The hospital is a multi-million-dollar project that expands the surgical suite and will house a Family Birth and Children's Center.

A three-story parking deck opened recently, and the hospital has plans to expand a stroke intervention program and create a co-generation plant.

Munson has yearly profits, as well as $630 million in assets, as previously reported by the Record-Eagle.

Its endowment has grown by $100 million in the last five years, and in 2020 more than $170 million was received in federal funding, as well as $50 million in CARES Act funds, that reporting shows.

To be clear, we do not expect Munson to do it all, but Munson certainly has the means to be the initiator of this project and a major financial stakeholder," Dahlstrom said.

Brian Lawson, Munson's communications director, said Munson has no plans for a new structure at this time and is in the process of searching for a regional system executive director of behavioral health.

"Once hired, that person will help guide our strategy and align our efforts with community partners," Lawson said.

A stressful situation made worse

One Traverse City father who did not want his name used in this article said his daughter was diagnosed with anorexia nervosa about four years ago and was depressed and suicidal.

The lack of resources in the area adds to a situation that is already stressful, he said.

"It just seems so odd to me that we're touted to be this progressive town, except there's nothing for severe mental illness at all," the father said.

He had private insurance and when he was told his daughter needed inpatient carehe spent several days searching for a program to treat anorexia.

He finally found it at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor, but the 10-week intensive outpatient program required him and his daughter to stay there. His wife was at home with the couple's other children.

Hotels are very expensive,and Ronald McDonald House is hard to get into, he said.

"Wouldn't it be nice if there was a resource right here in Traverse City for something like that?" he said.

Mental health issues for children and adults are as different as night and day, Blamer said. Young people are not fully mature and don't have the same ability to problem-solve as adults.

Children can't access services on their own and don't have the wherewithal to get somewhere, she said. Instead, they are reliant on others to find help for them.

"The reality is children cannot call and get services for themselves," Blamer said. "They have to have parental consent."

Stress for adults is often related to caring for their families and having to make decisions about what is best for them, she said.

Children feel the impact when a parent is stressed, but also deal with the impact of social networking and may face other problems, such as bullying or isolation.

"Most people my age have a hard time feeling good enough because they compare," Bachmann said. "That's what our brains do."

During the pandemic kids grappled with virtual school and were cut off from their friends and all the activities they were used to.

"Even children who were doing well struggled," Blamer said.

Children don't have control over their lives, she said, and don't know what school or college will look like for them in the coming year.

It's also hard for children to talk about what they are going through and often don't tell their parents when they are struggling, Blamer said.

"A lot of kids don't know how to ask for help," Bachmann said. "Since I was little, talking about my emotions makes me very uncomfortable. So it's really hard to speak up."

Bachmann said many people don't understand that depression is an illness that makes you lose interest in things so nothing seems fun and you have no source of happiness.

But she's learning what her triggers are and how to manage her emotions.

"When I was feeling depressed and felt like I didn't want to be in the world anymore I felt like nothing was going to get better," she said.

She wants other teens to know that's not true.

"Eventually, it will get better."