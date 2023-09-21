How youth is contributing to Florida football defensive success — And means a bright future

Florida football enters its week four matchup with Charlotte on Saturday (7 p.m., SEC Network Plus) as one of the top defenses in the SEC.

The Florida Gators rank first in conference and 10th nationally in total defense (256.3 ypg allowed), second in the SEC in pass defense (172.7 ypg), fifth in scoring defense (15.7 ppg) and sixth in third down defense (34.7 percent conversions allowed).

The energy and schemes of new, 30-year-old defense coordinator Austin Armstrong has brought life into a unit that consistently failed to get third down stops last season.

But new faces have emerged as well, which should serve the UF defense well even beyond the 2023 season.

Seven underclassmen started on UF's defense against Tennessee, including true freshman safety Jordan Castell, who had a team-high 10 tackles and a pass breakup to earn SEC freshman of the week honors. Seven more true freshmen rotated in on defense throughout the game.

"We have better personnel," Florida coach Billy Napier said. "I think all parts of that side of the ball are in year two. I think Austin has done a good job of connecting with the players and connecting with the staff."

Young players bring energy to Florida football defense

Sophomore cornerback Devin Moore, another key contributor in the secondary, came up with UF's first turnover of the season against Tennessee, intercepting a fluttering Joe Milton pass and returning it 39 yards to the Tennessee 18-yard line.

"I was just happy to be a part of a play that changed the game," Moore said. "I felt like they brought a lot of energy. A lot of guys on the sideline, we were celebrating, connecting. I feel like it was a big play in the game."

Moore said Florida's young players are feeding off Armstrong's energy.

"He's like a best friend off the field," Moore said. "When you got a coach that you can connect to off the field, I would say vibe with, we're going to play that much harder for a coach that you can really connect to."

The youth on the UF defense has established more competition and more depth, which in turn has led to better execution and focus for four quarters.

"Because we have a lot more depth this season, just coming in and doing what the older guys do," Moore said. "They set a good example. We just try and follow that, try and help the team any way we can, just help the defense try to be a better defense, the overall team be a better team."

UF football S Jordan Castell playing with poise that belies his age

Castell has made the most of his opportunity starting as a true freshman.

"Jordan is very versatile," Moore said. "Covers like a corner, tackles like a safety. You can really line him up anywhere."

In coverage, Castell has shown an ability to play sideline to sideline and challenge deep throws in coverage. His 20 tackles rank second on UF, behind only linebacker Shemar James (22 tackles).

"Jordan, you evaluate players, you recruit players, get to know them, their families," Napier said. "Look, Jordan was a 6-foot-2, 200-pound kid playing corner that had really good tape. There were questions about whether he was tough, could tackle. We felt like we had enough evidence there."

Castell isn't the only true freshman contributing in the secondary. Cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson has already posted two pass breakups. Defensive backs Bryce Thornton (4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss) and Sharif Denson (1 tackle) have also been called upon for some snaps.

Moore said UF's freshmen on defense retain information quickly, which has contributed to their ability to see the field.

"With the help of the coaches, the leadership of the older guys, that means a lot," Moore said. "They've been through it. They've got experience. Spending that extra time in the film room, those extra reps on the practice field, it will help you make up that adjustment real quick."

