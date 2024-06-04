Youth compete in State Games Soccer

Jun. 3—Athletes from communities throughout the state went head-to-head this weekend during the State Games of Mississippi's Youth Soccer tournament. The two-day competition brought teams from Hattiesburg, Greenwood, Pearl, Byram, Bay Saint Louis and more representing a variety of age groups and divisions through junior high

Junior Varsity and Varsity teams will play in a separate tournament set for June 22. That tournament will also be held in Meridian.

