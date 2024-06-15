Youth Basketball Camp at Ozark Christian College is Part of Decades Old Tradition

JOPLIN, MO – After an 18-12 season and region tournament appearance, men’s basketball at Ozark Christian College took part in a decades old tradition on Friday afternoon.

Ambassadors head coach Chris Lahm would welcome over 70 young athletes to campus. The children would participate in various games and drills from 8 a.m. to noon, as players would help with activities.

Coach Lahm said that while he’s enjoyed running the camp, he has an even bigger appreciation for it, having coached for such a long time.

“I’ve bee doing this for almost 40 years, and it’s just a blast to see the kids and their energy,” said Lahm.

“It’s great to watch them get older and go and play for varsity or college teams.”

Andre Johnson, a point guard for the Ambassadors, said being in a position to give back to the community is very important.

“It means a lot giving back to the kids and just helping them out,” Johnson said.

“It’s important to develop them because these memories can last a lifetime, so it’ll mean a lot to help them out.”

This camp would be the second of four camps taking place by Ozark Christian College this summer. The next camp will be a junior high school boys basketball camp, taking place the week of June 18th.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.