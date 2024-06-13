Youth basketball camp elevates skills and spirits at VSU

Jun. 13—VALDOSTA — Earlier this week, Valdosta's young athletes had the unique opportunity to enhance their basketball skills and experience team sports camaraderie at Valdosta State University's Instructional Day Camp.

Hosted at The Complex, the camp catered to boys entering grades 5th through 10th, providing a structured and engaging environment to hone their games. The camp is one of the many summer camps overseen VSU by head men's basketball coach Mike Helfer. The Instructional Day Camp is designed to introduce new players to the game or help those looking to maintain their skills.

"I think it's good when kids are playing whatever sport during the summer. Kids are wanting to learn and get better and that's a good thing," said Helfer.

The camp schedule was packed with activities to cover all aspects of basketball. Each day began at 8:30 a.m. with an open gym for shooting, allowing the campers to warm up and prepare for the day ahead.

Fundamental skills were the core focus of the camp, with specific drills dedicated to starts, stops, and turns. Fundamental teaching stations followed this, where campers worked on essential basketball moves such as shooting, passing, dribbling, lay-ups, defense, and free throws. The late morning session featured one-on-one contests, allowing the campers to apply what they had learned in competitive settings.

The camp dedicated the afternoon to preparing the campers for real-game scenarios. It began with a lecture and coaching point session, where experienced coaches shared their expertise and provided strategic insights. At 2 p.m., the camp transitioned into 3-on-3 league play, fostering teamwork and in-game decision-making.

By 3 p.m., it was time for the highlight of the day: 5-on-5 games, where campers put all their skills to the test in full-court action, mirroring the intensity of real basketball games. Each day concluded at 4 p.m. with a wrap-up session, allowing the campers to reflect on their progress and the day's activities.

With the help of assistant coaches such as Nate Nowicki and David Peck, Helfer is confident in the level of care and teaching offered to attendees. Campers were also able to learn from upcoming VSU players.

"It's fun for kids to see our guys in the summer and then come see them during the season and watch them play and cheer them on," said Helfer.

The Instructional Day Camp was a resounding success. It provided a comprehensive basketball education combining skill development and competitive play. The young athletes not only improved their basketball abilities but also built confidence.

For many, it was a summer experience that will inspire them to continue pursuing their passion for basketball with renewed enthusiasm and dedication.