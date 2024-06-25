YOUTH BASEBALL: Deichman tops Creative Promotions to win tournament title

Deichman defeated regular-season champion Creative Promotions 12-2 in six innings to win the Logansport Youth League Baseball Major League Tournament title on Friday night at Crain Field.

Deichman finished in third place in the regular season but knocked off a Creative Promotions team that went 13-1 in the regular season to win the tournament championship game.

“First off I’d like to tip my hat to Creative Promotions,” Deichman manager Drew Richey said. “They had a heck of a year. They lost one game during the regular season, they had a heck of a team. Last year we had a group that finished second in the league and finished second in the tournament. We had some players that had something to prove this year come tournament time. Our regular season was a little up and down but towards the end of the season and then this week really we played the best baseball we’ve played all year, really completely dominated. We won fairly handily Monday, we beat the No. 2 team on Wednesday by six runs and then came out here and probably played our best game of the year.

“So we put it together at the right time and I couldn’t be more proud of the guys. A huge shout out needs to go to Karson Rombold. Karson last year took the loss in the tournament personally. He wanted to come back and have something to prove, play with his younger brother Korbin one more year and try to lead this team to a tournament victory and he got the job done.”

Prior to the game, Karson Rombold was named the co-MVP of the league this year along with Creative Promotions’ Joe Johnson.

Rombold’s team won the battle this time. They jumped out to a lead in the top of the first inning. Korbin Fritz singled to lead off the contest. Harrison Richey followed with an RBI single up the middle. Rombold then pulled a home run over the fence in right field to make it a 3-0 game. It was his 11th home run of the season and fifth over the fence.

Deichman added three more runs in the second. Landon Richey led off with a single to left. Sawyer Black drew a walk. Fritz reached on an error. Harrison Richey followed with a three-run double to left center to make it 6-0. Rombold drew a walk and starter Brandon Morock was removed for Richard Higgley, who got the final two outs to get out of the inning.

Deichman added another run in the third when Landon Richey walked and came around to score on an RBI single by Fritz to make it 7-0.

Bryce Hagerty worked two scoreless frames to start the game for Deichman. Rombold relieved in the third and struck out the side, which included a strikeout of Johnson.

Johnson entered in the fourth and he struck out the side for Creative Promotions. Rombold reached on an error with one out but was left stranded.

Creative Promotions scored a run in the fourth off Rombold. Angel Zepeda was hit by a pitch and came around to score on a wild pitch to make it 7-1.

Johnson again struck out the side in the fifth. Creative Promotions got a rally started in the bottom of the frame when Kyle Kranz singled with one out and Morock drew a walk to chase Rombold, who had ran out of pitches due to pitch count. Hagerty was brought back in. He allowed an RBI ground out to first by Johnson that made it 7-2. Higgley followed with a bloop single to left that shortstop Fritz tracked down and threw on to catcher Harrison Richey to tag out the base runner at home to get out of the inning.

Black drew a walk to lead off the sixth for Deichman and Johnson had to be removed due to pitch count. Creative Promotions manager Mitchell Petrie wanted to bring Higgley back in to pitch but wasn’t allowed to because Higgley didn’t start the game on the mound and he was removed from the field for a replacement, so he wasn’t allowed to pitch again. So Petrie went to his fourth pitcher on the night, his starting catcher Zepeda.

Fritz followed with a single and Harrison Richey and Rombold drew back-to-back walks to bring in a run. Four runs scored on wild pitches to make it 12-2 before Zepeda got two strikeouts and a fly out to get out of the inning.

Hagerty worked a clean frame in the bottom of the sixth, allowing only a two-out single by Broc Myers as Deichman celebrated a 10-run victory.

Pitch counts were a big factor entering the tournament championship game and Deichman was able to prevail.

“The pitchers got it done,” coach Richey said. “We were fortunate to have three very capable pitchers and tonight we didn’t even have to go to our third one. Bryce Hagerty, a 10-year-old, did a heck of a job on the mound starting the game off. Once we got around to the top of the lineup again we wanted to let them see Karson, see a little different pace and he came in and pitched well and we were confident to go back to Bryce. We had Korbin Fritz, another 10-year-old, that was waiting and he had some pitches and we would have been confident going to him but ended up not needing him.”

Fritz finished with three hits, Harrison Richey had two hits and Rombold had a home run to lead the Deichman offense.

Johnson had a triple and Brody Roland, Kranz, Higgley and Myers each added single for Creative Promotions.

Kranz as a 9-year-old was named the Rookie of the Year for the league. Caleb Foster of Burger King earned the Sportsmanship Award.

There were eight teams in the 9-12 year old Major League and six teams in the 6-8 year old Minor League this year. There will be All-Star teams for 8U and 10U and there are two 12U teams.

The 12U teams are hosting a state tournament July 5-7. The 10U team is competing at state at South Bend East Side from July 11-14. The 8U team is competing at state at Crown Point from July 5-7 and 11-14.