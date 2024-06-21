YOUTH BASEBALL: Astros beat Indians in clash of KUBS team for Kasey title

GREENTOWN — The e-Pro Auto Sales Astros have been the best team in the city youth baseball league for two years in a row.

Now, the Astros are the best team in all of Howard County as well.

The Astros beat the King’s Heating and Plumbing Indians 7-4 in a clash of KUBS teams in the David A. Kasey Memorial Tournament’s championship game on Thursday night at Greentown.

PHOTOS: Championship of the David A. Kasey Memorial Tourney

“It’s been a wild ride,” Astros skipper Scotty Barbary said. “This is my first one in 35 years of coaching. It’s wonderful. It’s a group of great kids and great coaches and the parents are wonderful.”

At that point, Barbary’s happy players dumped ice and water over his head in celebration.

“I’m proud of all the kids. We played with all 12 kids all year,” he said. “We actually went undefeated and I didn’t expect that, but we were the best team all year and I’m proud of them.”

Barbary coached AFSCME Local 2185 at Eastside for 30-plus years. Following the consolidation of the four city leagues to form KUBS a few years ago, he took the Astros.

“We’ve played the Astros five times this year, this was the fifth time, and we haven’t been able to get them once. They are a very good team,” Indians skipper Brant Parry said. “Scotty Barbary is a really good coach. He does a lot for our league and for the kids. He doesn’t have a kid on the team, he just loves to coach youth and he’s a great role model for these guys.”

Blake Fettig starred on the mound in Thursday’s game, which capped the 67th version of the Kokomo Tribune-sponsored tournament. The Astros lefty pitched 5.2 innings and held the Indians to two hits, struck out 11 and walked three before reaching the 85-pitch limit. Beck Heflin relieved and allowed a hit before the Astros recorded the final out.

“Blake has been our golden man all year,” Barbary said. “When it’s time to clinch, he’s always ready.”

King’s Heating actually struck first with a single run in the top of the first. With one out, P.J. Hicks singled up the middle and C.J. Kock reached on a hard-hit infield grounder. After Amarii Graham dropped a sacrifice to advance the runners, Hicks scored on a passed ball.

The e-Pro Auto Sales crew took control in the second inning when it sent 10 batters to the plate and scored four runs. No. 6 hitter Camden Geary smacked a leadoff double — the game’s lone extra-base hit — and Elliot Clendenning drew a walk. Both of those runners scored when the Indians had a passed ball and throwing error.

From there, Indians pitcher Kock hit the next two batters with pitches and Heflin singled to load the bases. Following the second out of the inning, Ben Wells drew a walk to drive in a run and Isaac Hill’s infield single scored a run for a 4-1 lead.

The Indians scored two runs in the third inning to claw within 4-3. Clayton Cannon drew a one-out walk and Hicks followed with a fielder’s choice that the Astros misplayed, which allowed Cannon to score and Hicks to race to third. Kock drove in Hicks with a sacrifice fly.

The Astros put the game away by scoring three runs in the fourth inning for a 7-3 lead.

After Heflin and Wells drew walks, Hill cracked a single through the right-side of the infield. That scored Heflin and when the Indians threw the ball around, Wells raced home and Hill motored into third. Hill then scored on a wild pitch.

The Indians walked Wells in all three of his plate appearances, including intentionally in the first inning and on four pitches in the fourth. Hill twice followed with RBI singles.

“We told him, ‘You know the big boy is going to get walked. You just have to make them pay’ and he did that and he did that [in the semifinal round] too,” Barbary said.

Seven different Astros players reached base at least once each and those seven players scored a run each. The Astros made the Indians pay for free bases.

“One through nine, we can hit. We have confidence in every last one of the kids and our subs come in and do their job when they’re called upon,” Barbary said.

In the final inning, the Indians’ Kingston Parry had an RBI single, but the Astros cut down a second runner trying to score to end the game.

Kock took the pitching loss. He started and worked three innings, allowed four runs and three hits, struck out five, walked four and hit two batters. Cannon pitched the last two innings and allowed three runs and two hits with three strikeouts and three walks.

King’s was making its third appearance in the title game in four years.

“It’s great, three times in four years, and we got one of those,” Brant Parry said. “The kids try hard. Even the mistakes we made [Thursday] were mistakes of people just giving an effort and that’s OK. They’re 11 years old and that’s going to happen. They’re just a great group of kids, a great group of parents. I’m really lucky to have spent the last four years with them. It’s been awesome.”

The teams could meet again next week — the KUBS tournament begins on Monday. The Astros are going for a repeat title.