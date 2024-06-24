Youssoufa Moukoko wishes to stay at Borussia Dortmund

Despite the impending arrival of VfB Stuttgart striker Sehrou Guirassy, Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko hopes to stay at the club and fight for his place, reports Ruhr Nachrichten.

The hope for Moukoko is that the departure of Edin Terzic and the arrival of Nuri Sahin as head coach will give him the opportunity to fight for a place in the squad, as previously he struggled for game time.

The arrival of Guirassy means there will be four strikers at Dortmund: Niclas Füllkrug, Sébastien Haller and Moukoko.

The 20-year-old’s contract at Dortmund expires in 2026, meaning that a loan away this season could be an option if he is not able to assert himself under new head coach Sahin.

If a loan is on the table, a move to Stuttgart could make sense for all parties. VfB will need a replacement for Guirassy but also potentially Deniz Undav, Moukoko will offer Bundesliga experience and fit the young squad that Stuttgart are building. While for Dortmund and the player, Moukoko will be getting significant playing time.

GGFN | Jack Meenan