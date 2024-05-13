Youssouf Fofana is MVP of the win Montpellier which seals a UCL place!

With a goal to extend the lead during the team's win against Montpellier at the Stade Mosson (0-2), Youssouf Fofana was logically named man of the match on the AS Monaco App.

Another top level match! Playing alone in defensive midfield, Youssouf Fofana repeated his last good performances which earned him MVPs against Lorient and Lille.Present both in attack and defense, the French international scored the second goal in this match (0-2) and thus allowed AS Monaco to confirm a place in the group stages of the Champions League!

Youssouf is one of the key players in this team which allowed us to qualify for the Champions League. [...] Even if at the start of the season he had some difficulties, he's had a fantastic season. Sometimes he can do even better and he knows it! So I'm very happy that he was able to score this second goal because he has really improved in recent weeks.

Defensive solidity is key

But before this decisive goal, we had to remain serious against a Montpellier team who knew how to keep the Rouge et Blanc in check for the first 45 minutes. However, the Héraultais, for their part, did not find the net during the entire match.

They were certainly not helped by some very solid defensive performances by Youssouf Fofana who finished with two interceptions, six duels won, four tackles and eleven ball recoverues, the highest total of the match for these last two categories.

Without forgetting its importance in attack…

His coach assured us in a pre-match press conference that Youssouf has been very consistent for several weeks and has also progressed in his personality. This change has had immediate effect since he was the real boss of the midfield, not hesitating to participate in AS Monaco’s attacks! From the first minutes of play, he distinguished himself with a shot from outside the area, which was captured by Dimitry Bertaud (7′), and then with another attempt which was off-target (21′).

It’s my most prolific season and I’m very happy to be there for the team. I have always tried to be present and it is true that with these goals and assists, this is a plus. After all these years, it’s so much the better that this objective has been achieved, and my work has been rewarded.

Symbolised by a fourth goal

This was also without considering a liberating goal on an express counter-attack which found the net in just four passes! After a recovery by Eliesse Ben Seghir, he found Wissam Ben Yedder who released Maghnes Akliouche with a long ball, who just has to pass it to Youssouf Fofana near the penalty spot.

The French international then places an unstoppable shot with his right foot past the Montpellier goalkeeper. A scorer for the fourth time this season in Ligue 1, he therefore confirmed his good progress in front of goal, having only scored five times before the start of this 2023-2024 season, and all but sealing the outcome of this match (0-2, 65′).

Statistics that work in his favor

With three points in their pocket and qualification for the Champions League sealed, the Rouge et Blanc emerged from this match as conquerors, just like our French midfielder. We also find him at the very top of the statistical sheet for AS Monaco in terms of successful passes in the final third (8) as well as the number of touches (74).

Champions League, nous revoilà ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/qEajPR4J0F — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) May 12, 2024

MVP + and a place in l’Équipe‘s team of the round!

It is therefore logical that he was acclaimed by the Monegasque supporters as he won a match MVP for the fourth time this season. With 46% of the votes on the AS Monaco App, he finished ahead of Maghnes Akliouche (24%), who had an assist, and Kassoum Ouattara (10%), the first goalscorer of the evening. This top trio also earned a place in l’Équipe‘s team of the round for Matchday 33. Daghe Youss’! 🇲🇨