Youssouf Fofana is called up with Les Bleus for Euro 2024!

The Monegasque midfielder is on Didier Deschamps' squad list to play in Euro 2024, from June 14 to July 14, where France has been placed in a group with Austria, the Netherlands and Poland.

He shone during the last gatherings of the French team. First a goalscorer in November against Gibraltar and then Greence, Youssouf Fofana did it again a few months later against Guillermo Maripan‘s Chile. His recent performances had made an impression and it is therefore no surprise that the Monegasque midfielder appears in Didier Deschamps’ squad list to play in Euro 2024 in Germany, a part of France’s 26 players.

"Votre frappe qui a été flashée à une vitesse folle : 68km/h !" 😂 Youssouf Fofana revient sur la victoire des Bleus… et sur son but "supersonique" ce soir, au micro de @SaberDesfa pic.twitter.com/Dwl6NMaSfo — TF1 (@TF1) March 26, 2024

Objective: Another title, 24 years later

He’ll meet up with some faces familiar to fans of the Club, like Kylian Mbappé or Aurélien Tchouameni, who was his teammate at the Club between January 2020 and the summer of 2022, and as the “Fanamenial” duo were impressive in Ligue 1.

Placed in Group D alongside Poland, Austria and the Netherlands, they will have to finish in the top two or be among the four best third place teams, in order to reach the round of 16 of a competition where the goal will be to win the title, 24 years after France’s last continental title.

A brilliant end to the season!

To carry out this quest, Les Bleus‘ coach will be able to count on the sparkling form of Youss’. Author of a complete season with AS Monaco, he finished like a cannonball, delivering an assist in Lyon and scoring three times in his last eight matches against Lorient, Lille and in Montpellier last weekend.

Il est tard mais pourquoi attendre ? Régalez-vous avec cette frappe limpide de @YFofana19_ 😍 1⃣-0⃣ #ASMLOSC pic.twitter.com/FvEVLNFoBK — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) April 24, 2024

His second major international competition

These high-level performances have allowed the Principality club to secure second place and a return to the Champions League, six years after their last campaign. It is therefore a logical selection for him to compete in his second major international competition, after the 2022 World Cup, where the French team finished as runners-up. Congratulations Youssouf and good luck!

📆 What’s ahead for France 🇫🇷:

Friendly matches

Saturday June 5 (9 p.m.): France – Luxembourg at Stade Saint-Symphorien (Metz)

Tuesday June 9 (9 p.m.): France – Canada at Matmut Atlantique (Bordeaux)

Euro 2024