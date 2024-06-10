Youssef En-Nesyri: Man Unitd-linked striker “attracted to the idea” of going to Saudi Arabia

Sevilla striker and reported Manchester United target is understood to be keen on the prospect of sealing a move to the Saudi Pro League if he were to clinch a transfer this summer.

The striker position is an area of the pitch United are eager to bolster. Rasmus Hojlund showed great promise in his maiden campaign in England but it remains crystal clear that the youngster needs help in shouldering the burden of leading the line for the Red Devils.

A number of striker options have been mooted in this regard including Joshua Zirkzee, Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, Ivan Toney, Joselu and of course, En-Nesyri.

It was revealed that United retain an interest in En-Nesyri, who Sevilla are prepared to part ways with this summer.

The La Liga side want around €20-25m for the Morocco international but could be convinced to take a €15m sum as they’re eager to make sales and improve their financial shape.

A subsequent report covered by The Peoples Person noted that United had received the “green light” to pursue En-Nesyri and that a bid could be made in the “coming days”.

United are not the only club eyeing En-Nesyri. West Ham and Aston Villa are also thought to be admirers of the player, who bagged an impressive 20 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions last term.

However, according to Football Espana, all these teams including United could be outdone by the Saudi Pro League in their efforts to secure the Sevilla star’s signature.

Matteo Moretto reveals, “Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesyri is being followed by several clubs, but no one has yet made an official offer or entered into negotiations with Sevilla.”

“Regarding the player himself, he is attracted to the idea of going to Saudi Arabia.”

“In Italy, he is also one of the names on the shortlist for AC Milan, but as we know, he is not the priority for them. They are moving to bring in Joshua Zirkzee, as we reported on Friday.”

Moretto also claims that En-Nesyri could decide to stay at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium for another year and leave as a free agent in 2025. This would see the player receive greater salary offers.







