Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas: Browns’ Joe Flacco and Amari Cooper cannot be stopped vs. Texans

The Houston Texans have had enough of quarterback Joe Flacco and wide receiver Amari Cooper. As the Cleveland Browns are on their way to their tenth win and a playoff berth, Flacco and Cooper connect for their second touchdown of the day as they continue to torture this Houston defense.

Without a kicker, however, the Browns were forced to go for the two-point conversion and failed.

Now up 28-7 on the day, Flacco has eclipsed 300 yards passing in three straight games. He now sits with 317 yards and three touchdowns in the third quarter of this game against the Texans.

Cooper has had himself a very Merry Christmas as well, becoming the first Browns receiver in franchise history to rack up back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Having a career day, Cooper is already up to an eye-popping 220 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches on this Christmas Eve.

there must have been some magic in that elite arm we found#CLEvsHOU on CBS & NFL+ pic.twitter.com/w7olwb3j40 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire