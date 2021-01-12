'You're unbelievable': Tom Brady had an awesome message for Alex Smith

'You're unbelievable': Brady had an awesome message for Smith originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Alex Smith's comeback story is an inspiration to many, including the greatest quarterback of all-time.

Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff victory over the Washington Football Team on Saturday night, Tom Brady shared a moment with Smith -- telling the Burgundy and Gold QB just how proud he was of him.

"Hey, I'm so f------ proud of you, bro," Brady said. "You're f----- unbelievable, you know that? You're an inspiration to all of us. You're unbelievable. Always here if you need me."

"I appreciate it, bro. Go get it," Smith responded, telling Brady to go capture his seventh Lombardi Trophy.

The moment between the two veteran quarterbacks was captured by the Bucs social media team, as Brady was Mic'd Up for the entire evening.

Smith's return to football is nothing short of remarkable, which is why he's a shoo-in for the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year honor.

The 36-year-old suffered a life-threatening leg injury in November of 2018 and needed 17 surgeries to recover. After missing the entirety of the 2019 season, Smith made Washington's 53-man roster and made his first appearance back in Week 5 against the Rams.

Smith didn't play on Saturday night due to a calf injury, but it's unlikely Washington would have made the playoffs without the veteran quarterback.

Smith started six games for Washington this season, and the team responded by going 5-1 over those games, including a four-game winning streak with wins over Pittsburgh and San Francisco.

Speaking one day after the loss, Smith said it was "really difficult" not being able to play on Saturday night. Then, the QB also said he would take a few weeks to discuss his NFL future with his wife and family, but noted just how much it meant to him to return to football.

Whether this is the end for Smith or not, it's been one incredible journey.

"I can't say how much I loved the opportunity to be here a part of this team to get back out there and obviously play this amazing game," Smith said.