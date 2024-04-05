'You're too old for this': Zach Edey's height gave him issues with trick or treating

Life is pretty good for Zach Edey. The 7-4 center has led Purdue basketball into the Final Four, where it will meet N.C. State on Saturday night in the semifinals.

Pros of being Zach Edey: Getting a Division I scholarship, winning national player of the year, the possibility of the NBA ahead.

But that size comes with a couple of complications.

Cons of being Zach Edey: Getting odd looks, missing out on trick or treating. Wait, missing out on trick or treating?!

"I was 6-10 in the eighth grade, so it was probably around there ... when I really started getting the stares," he said.

"I got banned from trick or treating when I was in fourth grade. People would get mad at me because I was too big," he added, clarifying that he wasn't actually banned. "I'd get the stink eye, going door to door because I was 6 foot. People were like, 'You're too old for this.'"

