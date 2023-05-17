'You're not good': DeMar DeRozan, Paul George say '75 to 100' NBA players 'stink'

DeMar DeRozan was anything but chill on this.

Then he and Paul George took it to another level when talking about NBA players.

On a recent Paul George’s Podcast P episode, George said DeRozan co-signed that “75 to 100” players “stink” in the league

“Good dudes though,” said a laughing George. “That’s why they’re on the team. Good dudes.”

This was all in response to a question about LeBron James tweeting back in March that his son, Bronny, is better than some of today’s NBA players.

“Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I've been watching on league pass today.” James tweeted March 6.

Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I've been watching on league pass today. Shit lightweight hilarious 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 7, 2023

DeRozan started off saying there were a lot of sorry players in the league, using a curse word to further emphasize his point. The six-time All-Star continued by saying he’s noticed players don’t love the game, take it for granted and want all the rewards of it without “putting the work in” as he put it.

“It’s so frustrating,” said the 33-year-old DeRozan, a first-round pick in the 2009 draft out of USC who just finished his second season with the Chicago Bulls.

“We played in an era where you had to earn everything. You got so many guys coming in thinking they should just be playing because they homeboy told them they nice and it’s like bro, you’re not good. I definitely got Bron’s standpoint of that because you’ll be surprised.”

George then responded to DeRozan, saying there’s 450 players in the NBA and that nearly a fourth of them aren’t any good.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George, right, slaps the ball away from Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Chicago.

NBA teams can have up to 15 players on their standard rosters. With there being 30 teams, that calculates to 450 players.

George and DeRozan believe 75 to 100 of them “stink.” On average, that's two to three players on every team.

George finished this season out with a knee injury as he didn’t play in the Clippers’ first round series against Phoenix.

The fourth-seeded Suns eliminated fifth-seeded Los Angeles in five games before losing to No. 1 seeded Denver in the West semifinals in six games.

