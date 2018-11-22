'You're a grown a** man!' Lukaku tells Man Utd teammates to take Mourinho criticism

Romelu Lukaku isn’t taking any excuses from his teammates

Romelu Lukaku has taken a swipe at his Manchester United teammates, telling them to man up and take criticism from manager Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho has been critical of several under-performing players in United’s underwhelming start to the Premier League campaign, which has seen the Red Devils slump to eighth place.

He has already stripped Paul Pogba of the vice-captaincy, had run-ins with Anthony Martial, and made a thinly-veiled criticism of Fred when he claimed he ‘no midfielders’ and was forced to start Marouane Fellaini in the Manchester derby.

Mourinho has also called out other star players Alexis Sanchez and Luke Shaw. In the case of Shaw and Martial at least, his tactics certainly appear to have worked.

But others have taken exception to their manager’s public dressing downs, but Lukaku has defended his boss, telling his teammates they are “grown-a** men” and must deal with it.

“I think he has a good relationship with the players,” Lukaku told Bleacher Report.

“I don’t really pay attention to what his relationship is with the other players, to be honest. I don’t think it’s something that should affect me.

“If he [Mourinho] has an argument with somebody I mean, deal with it, man. You’re a grown-a** man, deal with it.”

United, who trail leaders Manchester City by 12 points and are now battling just to secure a top-four place, return from the international break with Saturday’s visit of Crystal Palace.

After three successive games on the road, three of United’s next four games are at Old Trafford, with Fellaini admitting they must make home advantage count if they are to move up the table.

“I think it’s good to win games now,” said the midfielder. “I think we have a lot of games at Old Trafford coming up so it’s good to take points there and see after that. We’ll take it game by game to get the points we need.”



