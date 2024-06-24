You're the England manager - what would you do?

From the moment the final whistle blew in Frankfurt on Thursday, Gareth Southgate and his England team have been under the microscope.

A flat display against Denmark saw England draw 1-1 and, while they did stay top of Group C, pundits and supporters alike have questioned what they see as a lack of intensity and gameplan from England so far at Euro 2024.

So, if you were given the chance to lead the side out against Slovenia in Cologne on Tuesday, what would your approach be?

You can select your XI, map out your tactics and deliver the all-important pre-match team talk below...

Choose your line-up and formation

Former England forwards and BBC Sport pundits Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer have both said they would make changes for the final group game - do you agree?

Does Trent Alexander-Arnold need replacing in midfield? Would Anthony Gordon bring balance to the attack? Is it even time to change formation altogether?

Select your tactics

Slovenia are ranked 57th in the world - 52 places below Southgate's England. They have never beaten the Three Lions, so how would you instruct your side to go about the game?

A draw will guarantee progression from Group C, while victory will win the group...

England's passing accuracy in their opening game against Serbia was 89.6%, with 57% of their passes coming in the opponent's half.

Against Denmark that second stat fell to 46% as Jordan Pickford lost possession 13 times with some long clearances.

So how would you have them play?

Rarely can pressing have been such a pressing matter. The BBC Sport pundits are worried there is no plan, with Shearer saying: "The players look confused to me as to when and how to go, and when they want to press the opposition.

"That, for me, comes from the manager."

It's over to you then...

Deliver the team talk

You've announced your line-up. Your coaching staff have been working on your chosen style of play ever since the Denmark game finished. Now it's all down to the players.

Before they go out on to the pitch, however, you've got a few moments left to deliver one last message.

