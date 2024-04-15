'You're basically handing over the title'

[Getty Images]

Arsenal fan and podcaster Pippa Monique spoke on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast about the defeat at the hands of Aston Villa and whether she is still living in hope of the Gunners winning the league:

"When you hand over advantage to Manchester City with only a few games to go, it's basically like you're handing over the title. They've done this every season now and out of the three of us, you look at them and think they're the team that can win every game.

"I'm hoping there are twists and turns left in the league but City are so strong - and even though they've got the injuries, they've still got that much more depth.

"Sunday was just so disappointing. When you see Liverpool lose 1-0, you start to think: 'Oh, maybe this could be our season. We're playing after them and we're at home.' The Emirates has become that ground where you go to a home game and expect to win.

"Aston Villa have been absolute beasts this season - they are the only team to take six points off us. Fair play to them."