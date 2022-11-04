Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte

From first Friday events and fall festivals to cheering on the home teams, here’s what’s happening in Charlotte this weekend.

Have a good time at Family Fun Night on Friday at Crews Recreation Center in Matthews. Activities include glow-in-the-dark dodgeball.

The first Friday of the month in South End means it’s time for a gallery crawl. Click here for a list of galleries and featured artists.

The first Friday of the month means it’s also time for Jazz at The Bechtler. This month’s show features a tribute to Art Blakey.

Listen to live music, see local art and get in some retail therapy on Friday at the Old Town Night Market in Rock Hill. Several restaurants will have food and drink specials during the event.

Grab your team jersey and cowbell, and cheer on the Charlotte Checkers when they take on the Syracuse Crunch at Bojangles Coliseum on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, fans that bring at least 10 school supply items to donate to Classroom Central will receive a free ticket to the game on Dec. 2.

Get your fill of tasty adult beverages and barbecue at the inaugural Whiskey, Wine & Fire Festival at Ballantyne’s Backyard on Saturday. In addition to the food and drinks, there will be live music, arts and crafts vendors, seminars with wine and spirits aficionados, and fire pits set up throughout the grounds.

Head to Kenton Place in Cornelius for the Old Town Revival on Saturday, where you’ll see vintage custom-built motorcycles, hot rods, antique trucks and classic cars. There will also be a vintage plane flyover, a vintage pop-up barber shop, live music and food.

Play games and leave your mark on South End’s community chalk mural during the Walk & Chalk on the Rail Trail happening on Camden Road on Saturday.

Have a good time for a great cause at the Roastin’ for Research event on Saturday at Divine Barrel Brewing. Money raised will help fight childhood cancer through Reelin’ for Research and UNC Children’s Hospital.

Enjoy games, dancing, bounce houses, food trucks and other activities at the 2nd annual Oakhurst Fall Festival on Saturday on Monroe Road.

Listen to a little homegrown music at the Earl Scruggs Center’s weekly bluegrass jam on Saturday. All ages and playing levels are welcome.

The Latin American Coalition and Levine Museum of the New South will host the 18th annual Day of the Dead Festival at Camp North End on Saturday. There will be community altar displays, traditional foods, folkloric dances, live music, arts and crafts, and other activities.

The Gaston County Museum will also host a Day of the Dead Celebration on Saturday.

The Spectrum Center will be buzzing when the Charlotte Hornets take on the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

Find a good viewing spot along North Tryon Street in Uptown for the Carolinas Freedom Foundation Salute to Veterans Parade on Saturday. There will be high school marching bands, pipe drum and bugle corps, classic cars and floats.

See Ryder and your favorite pups at PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure on Saturday and Sunday at Ovens Auditorium.

Then on Sunday, see Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and characters from “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” at Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza! at Belk Theater.

Music fans can join the Charlotte Blues Society for its monthly jam at Neighborhood Theatre on Sunday. Spicy Jane Lane will be performing.

Support more small businesses while you get in some retail therapy at the Girl Tribe Pop-Up on Sunday at The Ruth.

Ready for a road trip? See Asheville’s most famous address decked out for the holidays during Christmas at Biltmore, which begins Friday and runs through Jan. 8, or check out the WNC Pottery Festival in Sylva on Saturday, and the 15th annual Cape Fear Kite Festival at Kure Beach on Saturday and Sunday.

Ongoing events:

Calling all time travelers: The Carolina Renaissance Festival is back for its 29th season! See outdoor theater, arts and crafts, a jousting tournament and other attractions at the festival, which runs every Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 20 in Huntersville.

Get ready to get lost in fun at the Amazing Maize Maze at Rural Hill. The seven-acre maze is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, including nights, through Nov. 5.

Explore Charlotte’s history, watch the sunset and listen to live music at Friday Nights at Camp North End, which runs through October.

Food Truck Friday has returned to University City and takes place at Armored Cow Brewing. Each week there is a new rotation of food trucks, as well as live music and craft vendors.

Food Truck Friday is also back in Plaza Midwood, and takes place at Resident Culture Brewing Company.

Food Truck Friday has returned to Cabarrus Brewing Company in Concord and features a variety of trucks, as well as live music.

For those who grew up on Looney Tunes and other animated entertainment, head over to VisArt Video for Saturday Morning Cartoons. The first attendee(s) get to select the morning’s cartoons from the store’s awesome inventory.

Another fun spot to check out on Saturday mornings is Camp North End, where you’ll find free family-friendly activities, including story time, music, board games and lawn games, plus fitness classes, every Saturday in July and August.

