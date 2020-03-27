Your turn: Grade every AFC team's offseason moves and rate the best additions

With less than a month until the 2020 NFL draft and the majority of free agency deals done, it’s time to look at how every team in the AFC fared.

If you’re the type who likes to study before the test, here’s how Yahoo Sports’ Frank Schwab graded every NFL team’s moves.

Some teams have been quiet during the offseason, hello Kansas City Chiefs. While others were aggressive in their approach, Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills.

Now, it’s your turn to assign a letter grade to each team’s overall offseason moves and choose which move was the team’s best. Once you’re done, hop over to the NFC side.

AFC South

The Texans acquired running back David Johnson from the Cardinals in an offseason trade. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tennessee Titans

AFC East

Tom Brady has left New England. Does that affect your grade of the Patriots' offseason moves? (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

New England Patriots

Buffalo Bills

New York Jets

Miami Dolphins

AFC North

The Ravens made a big move during free agency, acquiring Calais Campbell from the Jaguars. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals

AFC West

The Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV but were quiet during the offseason. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

How would you grade the AFC teams' offseason moves? (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

