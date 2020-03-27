Your turn: Grade every AFC team's offseason moves and rate the best additions
With less than a month until the 2020 NFL draft and the majority of free agency deals done, it’s time to look at how every team in the AFC fared.
If you’re the type who likes to study before the test, here’s how Yahoo Sports’ Frank Schwab graded every NFL team’s moves.
Some teams have been quiet during the offseason, hello Kansas City Chiefs. While others were aggressive in their approach, Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills.
Scroll to continue with content
Now, it’s your turn to assign a letter grade to each team’s overall offseason moves and choose which move was the team’s best. Once you’re done, hop over to the NFC side.
AFC South
Houston Texans
Tennessee Titans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
AFC East
New England Patriots
Buffalo Bills
New York Jets
Miami Dolphins
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cleveland Browns
Cincinnati Bengals
AFC West
Kansas City Chiefs
Denver Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
More from Yahoo Sports: