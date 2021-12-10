Your full weekend betting card for Week 14 of the NFL

This is the first weekend without a full slate of college football before things get heavy with dozens of bowl games to cap off the 2021 season. That means my focus shifted to the NFL. Here’s what I’ve got in-pocket for Week 14.

Underdogs

Best bet: Falcons +2.5, +120 at Panthers

You can listen to my full reasoning here.

Cowboys at Washington +4.5, +175

Dallas has lost three of its last six games, while the WFT has won four straight. Buy low, sell high? I'm not quite ready to jump off the Washington wagon just yet. The problem for Dallas lately has been injuries. WR Amari Cooper was out but now he’s back in. However, now it’s RB Tony Pollard that could miss some time. Also injured is WR Cedrick Wilson and LB Micah Parsons. Having Cooper back is beneficial but Pollard is still also an integral part of this offense. What the Dallas offense has shown is that if one piece is missing, it’s not as efficient.

Meanwhile, Washington’s rushing defense has been good. Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott has run for 70 yards or fewer yards in seven straight games, could now be without Pollard, and faces a Washington defense that has allowed just 91 rushing yards per game, third-best in the NFL. What happens when you can’t get the run game going? The passing game is affected.

What has made the Washington offense so productive: time of possession. Since the Week 9 bye, Washington is averaging just over four minutes of possession per drive, the most in the league. RB Antonio Gibson, since the bye week, has been averaging 24 rushing attempts per game and has rushed for 88 yards or more in three straight games. Control the time of possession with Gibson, limit the turnovers, and Washington can keep this divisional game competitive.

Teaser

Army -1.5 and Falcons +8.5

I’m not one to tease college football as there is so much more variance involved compared to the NFL. However, I do like Army to cover as 7.5-point favorites. You can hear my full explanation here.

To add further, the total for this game is a low, low number of 34, which falls under the Wong teaser formula. Army is averaging 33 points per game. This is an offense that was able to keep up with one of the most potent passing quarterbacks in college football, Sam Hartman of Wake Forest. This Navy-Army matchup may stay close for a bit, but Army has the better offense and the better red zone defense.

For the Falcons, this game against the Panthers is one of the lowest point totals on the board, currently 41.5. The Falcons' last three losses have been against the Bucs, Patriots, and the Cowboys. Atlanta lost its first meeting against Carolina, 19-13, but that was not against a Cam Newton-led offense. Tying the Falcons to any wager is a scary proposition but RB Cordarrelle Patterson could do some damage against the Panthers, who allowed two rushing scores from Miami’s RB Myles Gaskin and nearly 200 yards or rushing offense to Washington.

I don't make many pre-flop bets in the NFL. I prefer to bet in-game. However, these are the wagers I'm rolling with for this weekend.