Your 2020 All-Rookies fantasy football team: Yes, Clyde Edwards-Helaire looks like the real deal

One of the biggest keys to successful roster construction is balance. It’s important to insure high ceiling players with solid floor options. Over the last three weeks, I’ve outlined one squad teeming with upside, another rife with security, and a third ready to breakout in 2020.

This go-around, however, I’m playing with youth. Keep an eye on these first-year players, likely to emerge throughout their freshman campaigns.

Behold, my All Rookies Team:

QB: Joe Burrow

RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire

RB: Jonathan Taylor

WR: Justin Jefferson

WR: Jerry Jeudy

TE: Adam Trautman

Flex: Michael Pittman

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

They call him Joe Cool for a reason.

The son of a college football coach, Burrow’s game is slick. He’s got the poise and processing speed of a pro, as evidenced by 3,077 air yards on the 2019 season (QB1) and his 76.3% (QB1) completion percentage. He’s also surrounded by an intriguing group of pass catchers in Cincinnati and will be working behind a healthy and revamped offensive line. By all accounts, the No. 1 overall pick has been as advertised in training camp, picking up the playbook with aplomb and commanding the huddle.

While the appeal is obvious, the rate at which Burrow can ascend — especially in such an atypical offseason — is the biggest obstacle facing his fantasy relevance in 2020. At such a deep position it doesn’t make sense to start Burrow Week 1, but as Andy Behrens emphatically argued on a recent episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Forecast, the 23-year-old has top-10 FF potential. Per 4for4, Burrow also has the fourth-best strength of schedule. He’s currently the Yahoo Consensus ranked QB17, between Daniel Jones and Baker Mayfield.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Like Sonic the Hedgehog without the turbo gear, CEH is a creative runner and savvy pass-catcher. With jaw-dropping contact balance, the Louisiana native has the ability to bowl over, between, and through defenders, as evidenced by his 2019 broken tackle percentage of 34 percent (RB9). He’s also an excellent receiver out of the backfield, having posted a top-THREE completion percentage of 84.62 percent last year.

The final pick of the first round of last April’s NFL draft, expectations are obviously high for Edwards-Helaire. With Damien Williams opting out of the 2020 season, those expectations have shot through the roof. But CEH has the talent to ROI. After all, this is a player that the aforementioned Joe Burrow claimed was LSU’s best athlete. He’ll make his professional debut on Thursday night, kicking off the NFL’s 101st season versus Houston. Given all of the positive buzz surrounding his multi-hyphenate abilities, he figures to open Week 1 with over 100 scrimmage yards and a TD.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Similar to Nick Chubb, Taylor’s running style illustrates urgency and authority. Advanced patience and power allow him to churn his way through holes and muscle his way past defenders, while a compact build (5-foot-10 and 226 pounds) and remarkable contact balance keep him upright. The Colts didn’t draft this bruiser with sub-4.4 speed and over 950 collegiate touches in the second round if they didn’t intend to lean on him.

Marlon Mack — who averaged just 3.5 YPC when facing base fronts while working behind a top-ranked run-blocking unit — isn’t going away, but Taylor figures to get dibs on early downs and the goal line. That sentiment was backed up by the team’s fast-tracking of the rookie, who received first-team reps throughout training camp. The former Badger will open the season at Jacksonville against a depleted Jags defense that gave up the second-most rushing touchdowns (23) in 2019. Pencil him in for a top-20 debut (Week 1 FF: 63 total yards and 1 TD).

Jonathan Taylor has been showing out in Colts training camp. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More