Youngstown State's C.J. Charleston of Gilmour set to transfer to Michigan

May 2—A Tony Fisher Award-winner is on the move and set to transfer and play football at the University of Michigan next fall.

Gilmour graduate C.J. Charleston will play this season for the Wolverines after spending the last five at FCS Youngstown State. He reportedly has two years of eligibility remaining, which includes a COVID-19 season.

Charleston made his decision public via social media on May 1.

At Gilmour, the 6-foot Charleston was mainly a running back and as a senior in 2018 rushed for 2,585 yards and scored 51 touchdowns en route to winning that year's Fisher Award. He also caught seven passes for 90 yards that season, punted for a 33.2-yard average and had 41 tackles on defense.

Prior to his senior season at Gilmour, Charleston played wide receiver for the Lancers. He was also All-Ohio in boys basketball and won two state titles in the long jump and as a member of Gilmour's 4×100 relay.

At YSU, he was used primarily as a wide receiver and kick returner. Charleston played from 2019 to 2021. He suffered an Achilles injury in 2022, missing the entire season, and then had his best season last fall for the Penguins.

In 2023, he totaled 33 receptions for 503 yards and four touchdowns as YSU qualified for the FCS playoffs.

Michigan has a new head coach in Sherrone Moore, who replaced Jim Harbaugh after Harbaugh led the Wolverines to 15-0 season and a national championship last season. Harbuagh's departure to coach the L.A. Chargers coincides with a boatload of graduating Michigan players or early departures for the NFL.

The addition of Charleston — who was reportedly offered by Moore on April 29 — will add to the Wolverines' coffers as they look to reload in 2024.

According to Michigan Rivals, Charleston has a tie to U-M in offensive analyst Josh Sinagoga, who was Charleston's wide receivers coach at YSU.