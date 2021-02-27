Youngstown State staffer with cheap shot on sidelines against Northern Iowa

Quan Hampton of Northern Iowa made it out of bounds to safety it appeared against Youngstown State on Saturday … so it seemed.

Watch as the WR goes over the sideline only to be decked by one of the Penguins’ staffers.

That shot might have drawn a flag on the field and it certainly merited one for a late hit … not matter who delivered it.

Quan with a big gain and gets out of bounds. #UNIFight pic.twitter.com/q27G7U9cQO — UNI Football (@UNIFootball) February 27, 2021

If he isn’t the strength, coach, maybe head coach Doug Phillips should consider him for the gig.