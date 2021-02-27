Youngstown State staffer with cheap shot on sidelines against Northern Iowa

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Quan Hampton of Northern Iowa made it out of bounds to safety it appeared against Youngstown State on Saturday … so it seemed.

Watch as the WR goes over the sideline only to be decked by one of the Penguins’ staffers.

That shot might have drawn a flag on the field and it certainly merited one for a late hit … not matter who delivered it.

If he isn’t the strength, coach, maybe head coach Doug Phillips should consider him for the gig.

Recommended Stories