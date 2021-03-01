Youngstown State staffer banned from sideline after making contact with opposing player

Sam Cooper
·2 min read

A Youngstown State football staff member has been disciplined after an incident in Saturday’s game against Northern Iowa.

In a joint announcement from YSU and the Missouri Valley Football Conference, Tim Johnson, YSU’s director of player personnel, has been barred from the sidelines for the remainder of the spring football season. The decision comes after Johnson made contact with an opposing player during Saturday’s game.

The incident in question occurred following a reception by Northern Iowa’s Quan Hampton. Hampton caught a pass in stride, evaded a few Youngstown State defenders and ran out of bounds for a nice gain.

As Hampton’s momentum carried him out of bounds, Johnson, a former NFL linebacker, leaned in with his shoulder and hit Hampton on the shoulder pad. Hampton went down to the ground.

No penalty was called and Hampton remained in the game, which Northern Iowa won 21-0.

Johnson apologized in a statement released by Youngstown State on Monday.

"I apologize to UNI, Youngstown State, the Missouri Valley Football Conference and our community for what occurred on Saturday,” Johnson said. “As a member of the YSU Football staff, my actions are held in high regard and that should have never occurred. Again, I deeply apologize to all who have been impacted by my actions."

Johnson was an All-American linebacker at Youngstown State and is in his first season with the program as a member of first-year head coach Doug Phillips’ staff. Johnson accumulated a whopping 401 total tackles during his career with the Penguins before spending six seasons in the NFL with the Chicago Bears, Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens. He also played in the Canadian Football League.

Youngstown State opened its spring season with losses to North Dakota State and Northern Iowa. The Penguins will return to action at home on Saturday against Southern Illinois. SIU is coming off a huge upset over North Dakota State that snapped NDSU’s 39-game winning streak.

MORGANTOWN, WV - SEPTEMBER 08: Youngstown State Penguins helmets on the field during the first quarter of the college football game between the Youngstown State Penguins and the West Virginia Mountaineers on September 8, 2018, at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. West Virginia defeated Youngstown State 52-17. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Youngstown State director of player personnel Tim Johnson has been banned from the sideline for the rest of the spring season. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • ESPN, Rece Davis reach new deal to keep him as 'College GameDay' host

    "I can say without hesitation that hosting ‘College GameDay’ is the best gig in sports television."

  • Which 2021 Nissan Navara color suits you best?

    As one of if not the eagerly anticipated vehicle the year it came out back in 2015, the latest generation Nissan NP300 Navara pickup was an immediate hit. More than five years on, the Japanese-made truck is much improved with more power, more torque, better suspension, and more advanced technologies than ever. Aside from the usuals you can expect from a pickup of renowned stature such as the Navara, Nissan spices up the options for pickup buyers with five excellent color choices perfect for different workhorse uses. Savanna Orange The Nissan Navara’s signature color is a trendy one. Savanna Orange is a great option for those who plan to flaunt their pickup to great effect. That said, orange tends to be a color favored by fickle individuals, and studies suggest that owners of orange-hued vehicles don’t plan on owning them for the long term. Alpine White Alpine conjures up images of the icy mountaintops, where one imagines it’s the only visible color for miles and miles of terrain. It’s a great contrast color if you are frequent off-roader, so for those who like to camp out and trek to the jungle and mountains, an Alpine White Nissan NP300 Navara ensures your truck will be easy to spot from afar. Galaxy Black The beauty of black is that it manages to be elegant without being flashy. As the color of sophistication, depth and mystery, owning a black vehicle gives off the impression that you’re someone who’s more than meets the eye. Increasingly, black has also become the color of sportiness, that’s why you’ll see many sport editions of vehicles decked in blacked-out accoutrements. That said, you may want to avoid this color if you tend to frequent the highways between dusk and dawn. Despite the many advancements in safety, there’s still many risks on the road out there, and a black pickup is harder to spot at sun down compared to lighter colors. In fact, studies have shown that black vehicles are the most prone to vehicular accidents on the road. This is certainly something worth pondering on, especially if you’re seriously eyeing a Galaxy Black Navara. Brilliant Silver For those who want to wear their classy taste on their sleeve, there’s the Brilliant Silver NP300 Navara for you. Silver is a color often used to portray futurism. Likewise, it’s also the color of traditional elegance. As such, those in a Brilliant Silver Navara may want to present themselves as someone with timeless tastes. Silver is also a practical color for a pickup truck, as it hides dust and dirt well. Earth Brown For those who want to be one with nature, only an Earth Brown NP300 Navara will do. As for the personality it conveys, brown is a favorite among individuals with a down-to-earth and no-nonsense attitude. More about the 2021 Nissan NP300 Navara The 2021 Nissan NP300 Navara comes in 10 different variants, all are equipped with 2.5-liter diesel engine option that supplies the pickup’s upper range with 187hp and 450Nm of torque. A lesser-powered version of this engine propels the lower trims with 160hp and 403Nm. Nissan pairs this engine with either a 7-speed automatic transmission with manual mode or 6-speed manual, depending on trim. Interior-wise, the Navara features a plush black surfaces with the center console standing out from the dashboard due to its glossy black finish. Silver highlights give the interior a smart and stylish accent. The pickup also offers a choice between leather and fabric seat upholstery. Other quality interior furnishings include a 3D TFT drive computer display, 8-way power driver seat Intelligent Key with Push Engine Start/Stop, an auto dimming rearview mirror with compass, illuminated vanity mirrors, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, among other types of connectivity. Serious thought was given to ensure the Navara’s cabin feels as sedan-like as possible. And thanks to a high strength chassis, fully boxed ladder frame, and multi-link coil-spring suspension system that breaks away from the traditional leaf spring configurations found in others, this pickup has arguably the best ride comfort than any other option out there. Add an affordable price range of PHP929,000 to 1.64 million to the equation, plus a whopping 3500kg towing and 1315kg payload capacity, and you’ve got an entirely enticing pickup truck prospect in your hands. For the safety of its occupants, the Navara comes standard with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbag, brake-limited slip differential, vehicle dynamic control (VDC), and ISOFIX. Nissan's pickup is equipped with the brand's Intelligent Mobility technology, and advanced safety package that includes an around view monitor, which gives you a 360-degree bird's eye view of the truck that will come in handy when you're parking. The said tech, available in the Navara’s upper trims, also includes hill start assist and hill descent control. Photos from Nissan Also read: Car comparison: 2021 Nissan LEAF vs. 2021 Hyundai Ioniq EV 2020 Nissan 370Z: The three variants in detail

  • Hundreds claim decades of abuse by N.H. youth center staffers

    Abuse allegations against New Hampshire’s state-run youth detention center now span six decades, with 150 staffers during that time accused of physically or sexually harming 230 children at a facility the victims’ attorney calls a “magnet for predators.”

  • Perspective on what USC's new additions mean for the recruiting department

    USC officially announced two additions to its recruiting staff Monday, and that department is almost complete pending one additional hire to be announced soon. The Trojans formally announced the hiring of Jeff Martin as director of scouting and player relations, which we reported 10 days ago. Martin is a LSU alum and had spent the last year as the Tigers' assistant director of player personnel and development and serving as a player personnel assistant for two seasons prior to his appointment as a full-time staff member, per his LSU bio.

  • Detroit Tigers lose to New York Yankees in spring training, 5-4: Game thread replay

    The Detroit Tigers will face Gerrit Cole, plus several other pitchers, and the New York Yankes on Monday, March 1, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.

  • J.J. Watt signs with Cardinals and other notable Arizona free agent signings since 2000

    The Arizona Cardinals signed DE J.J. Watt. Here are other notable free agents the Cards have signed since 2000.

  • Report: Bears, Ryan Pace to cut cornerback Buster Skrine

    Skrine played 28 of 32 games for the Bears over the last two years.

  • Oregon Ducks in top-5 for nation's No. 3 ILB Niuafe Tuihalamaka

    The former USC commit did not include USC in his top-5.

  • Coach Doc Rivers explains why Sixers sent Isaiah Joe to the G League

    The Philadelphia 76ers explain why Isaiah Joe was sent down to the G League.

  • Former Oregon Ducks QB Cale Millen to transfer to Northern Arizona

    He saw limited action on special teams last season for Oregon.

  • Sports betting winners and losers: Sacramento delivers excruciating NBA bad beat to end the week

    If you turned off the Kings game with a minute to go, you were surprised to wake up to a loss.

  • Vice Grows ‘Dark Side Of The Ring’ Franchise With Talk Show

    Vice is continuing to add to the number of shows it has in the ring. The youth-skewing broadcaster is expanding its Dark Side of the Ring franchise further with a 90-minute talk show. Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential, which premieres Tuesday March 9, will feature eight 90-minute episodes, where the show’s creators dive into […]

  • After brief commitment to Florida, ex-LSU TE Arik Gilbert back in transfer portal

    Arik Gilbert was one of the top recruits in the nation last year.

  • Yankees takeaways from Monday's win 5-4 over the Tigers, including a great day from Gary Sanchez

    The Yankees got their first win of the spring on Monday, taking down the Tigers, 5-4.

  • Power puncher Jairzinho Rozenstruik stresses patience in UFC's crowded heavyweight division

    The UFC has been feeding Rozenstruik a diet of strikers, with his last three opponents being Alistair Overeem, Ngannou and Junior dos Santos. On Saturday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+), he’ll get another when he meets unbeaten Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC Vegas 20 at Apex.

  • Kevin Durant out through All-Star break, replaced by Domantas Sabonis in All-Star Game

    Kevin Durant was named the captain of the East after leading the conference in All-Star votes.

  • Jamal Murray admits he blew 4-on-1 in final seconds of Nuggets' wild loss

    The Nuggets are probably going to want this one back.

  • Eddy Reynoso finally getting the credit he deserves as boxing's top trainer

    Reynoso, 44, is young as trainers go, and he has a chance to be on top of this game for a long time.

  • Hansel Emmanuel, a one-armed HS basketball player, shows incredible handles in trending video

    Hansel Emmanuel lit up the court at a weekend tournament shared widely on Twitter.

  • Raiders cut all three players who went on COVID-19 reserve/opt-out list

    Raiders cut all three players who went on COVID-19 reserve/opt-out list