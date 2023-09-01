Youngstown East at VASJ football: Preview capsule for Sept. 1 game

Aug. 31—Youngstown East at VASJ

What: Non-conference game

When: 7 p.m, Sept. 1

Where: Nordonia's William Boliantz Stadium

Records: Youngstown East 1-1, VASJ 2-0

Last week: VASJ def. Cardinal Mooney, 47-21, Youngstown East def. Shaw, 58-0

For the record: What an impressive week last week for the Vikings, going TO Youngstown and beating Mooney by three touchdowns. ... VASJ thrives on its run game. Amani Powell ran for 240 yards and three touchdowns last week, while Bo Jackson went for 165 yards and another score. Both had long touchdown receptions, which is what happens when defenses crowd the box too much in an attempt to take away the run game. ... Youngstown East has big play ability as well. But they big (only?) question here is whether the Golden Bears — coached by former Harvey coach Devlin Culliver — can find a way to slow down VASJ's running game that has the Vikings average more than 40 points per game.