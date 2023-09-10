Youngsters share load in PSU blowout

Sep. 10—STATE COLLEGE — Of course, Delaware never stood a chance.

The Football Championship Subdivision power allowed touchdowns on seven of Penn State's first eight drives and lasted three plays or less on offense on 10 of their 12 drives in a 63-7 destruction at Beaver Stadium.

But for Penn State coach James Franklin, games that don't exactly provide a four-quarter physical challenge are still important, especially early in a long season.

Franklin pointed out the Nittany Lions found significant game action for players who don't normally get it in more competitive games, and found time for rest for the starters who carry the load in those same contests.

"There's a lot of value," Franklin said. "It's a long season. You have an opportunity to play 15 games, and in all 15 of those games, your starters are staying in for four quarters and grinding it out? That's challenging."

After a significant nonconference win at Auburn last season, Franklin was asked if he hoped competitive series like that could continue for the Nittany Lions. His answer, somewhat surprisingly, didn't advocate them.

With a nine-game conference schedule, Franklin has argued for years the Big Ten grind hasn't been conducive to winning once a conference team makes the College Football Playoff — especially against teams from the SEC that traditionally schedule a walk-through nonconference game instead of the ninth conference game that isn't required.

"If you look at the model of teams that have been in the championship, been in the playoffs, won conference championships, I think there's pretty good data and evidence on what's the right thing to do," Franklin said. "I think at the end of the day, you're trying to do what you think is right for your university and your program."

Big Noon swoon

The media craze around Colorado and new head coach Deion Sanders will affect Penn State's Big Ten opener against Illinois next Saturday, even if just slightly.

FOX's Big Noon Kickoff show, long slated to air from Memorial Stadium in Champaign to preview the Nittany Lions and Fighting Illini, instead will air for the second consecutive week from Boulder, where Sanders' Buffaloes will host in-state rival Colorado State.

Typically, the Big Noon Kickoff show leads into FOX's top game of the day at noon, which is still slated to be the Nittany Lions against Illinois. Penn State officials said they were not notified of a change in scheduling by the network Saturday.

The Illini were upset by Kansas on Friday night after getting a scare in their opener from Toledo.

Nittany notes

WR Malick Meiga, a special teams co-captain, did not play. He was listed as "out" on the pregame availability report, along with the same three contributors who were out last week: CB Daequan Hardy, DE Amin Vanover and DT Coziah Izzard. WR Omari Evans was listed as questionable for the second straight week. ... Penn State honored members of its unbeaten 1973 team on the field between the first and second quarters. Team captains Mark Markovich and Ed O'Neill served as honorary captains at the pregame coin toss. ... A dozen true freshmen played Saturday. Seven — OL Anthony Donkoh, LB Kaveion Keys, OL Chimdy Onoh, TE Andrew Rappleyea, LB Ta'Mere Robinson, QB Jaxon Smolik and OL J'ven Williams — played their first game.

