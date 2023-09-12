Youngsters providing energy, depth for senior-dominated Heath

HEATH ― Heath freshmen Cam Stephens and Tyler Marks have grown up playing football together, and competing against each other.

And in Friday night's showdown at Granville, they were both on the field for the varsity Bulldogs.

Stephens started at strong safety and also had a 25-yard run, and 15-yard reception on offense, while Marks caught four passes for 29 yards as the H-back in the 41-33 loss. Injuries to seniors Grayson Shumate and Will Robertson, as well as junior Jadyn Marks, helped facilitate their advancement to the bright lights.

"We've played football together since the fifth grade, and we've always played the same position, so we were always trying to see who was better at that position," Tyler Marks said.

Noted Stephens: "Everything we do, we see who can do it better. I'll be in his weightroom, and we'll see who can get more weight up. We see who can get more stickers for their football helmet."

Coach Tim Ward and his staff have never been hesitant to play freshmen and sophomores, and even on a senior-dominated team, they have made their mark. Sophomore Quentin Sunkle caught a 4-yard TD pass from Brayden Bayles, who brilliantly improvised after rolling right and throwing back across his body to the left.

"Quentin had dabbled in special teams, and Tyler and Cam had played two games of reserves and also played special teams," Ward said. "Quentin is a kid who loves to play and gives full effort in practice. Tyler and Cam compete with each other, in everything."

Heath freshman Cam Stephens busts loose for a 25-yard run in the second quarter Friday during the 41-33 loss at Granville.

The Bulldogs also used a freshman kicker (Cam Montgomery) and holder (Joe Ward) against Granville.

"I always say, it's never a good day when you have to start a freshman, but it's also a good day when you get to," Ward said

Senior outside linebacker Paul Gould has started since he was a freshman.

"They've all put in the work to be here," he said. "I think when coach Ward puts his trust in you, you have to fulfill that trust."

Check out the 2023 Licking County high school football schedule

Stephens had three tackles and an assist at strong safety.

"For my first varsity start, I didn't do too bad," he said. "I knew I was prepared and had put in the work."

Marks admits his first varsity game was pretty nerve wracking.

"But after that first play, I felt fine," he said. "Cam and I have been getting used to it. It felt really good. It took a lot of work, but I thought we could get here."

Gould had eight tackles and two assists against Granville, while junior linebacker Tannar Patterson was all over the field with an incredible 17 tackles and four assists. Patterson leads the Bulldogs with 50 tackles (33 solos and 17 assists), while Gould leads the way with 10 tackles for loss and Patterson has five.

Despite the loss, Heath continued to show great balance as Bayles passed for 243 yards and junior Connor Corbett ran for 101 more. Bayles has now hit on 62-of-103 passes (61 percent) for 909 yards and nine touchdowns, while Corbett has rushed for 477 yards and seven more scores. Heath is averaging 38 points per game.

Gould said he has no doubt the Bulldogs (2-2) will bounce back from back-to-back losses to 4-0 teams.

"During the game Friday, Granville was tough, but it was big for us to show what we were made of," he said. "It will make us a lot better for the rest of our games."

Said Ward: "We have to be able to execute just a little more, and make more big plays."

The Bulldogs will have some extra motivation Friday when Zanesville (1-3) visits Swank Field for a Licking County League crossover game.

"Zanesville is a little more personal," Gould said. "We have never beaten them in my three years, and we're really fed up with losing to them."

dweidig@gannett.com

740-704-7973

Twitter: @grover5675

Instagram: @dfweidig

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Youngsters providing energy, depth for senior-dominated Heath