The younglings of Barcelona are happy with Flick’s appointment

As the years have gone by at FC Barcelona, the importance of youth has maintained its relevance. Many of the greatest sides produced by Barça have been quite dependent on their own youth products. Even in the most recent season, Barcelona saw their youngsters rise to the occasion.

However, a big reason behind this dependence on the youth was Xavi Hernandez. The Barcelona coach was one who trusted the quarry and subsidiary blindly, and gave many youngsters an opportunity to show their value and quality. For that reason, the news of his departure was not too assuring for the younglings of Barcelona.

Yet, despite whatever reservations they may have had about anyone who would end up replacing Xavi, the reality is that Hansi Flick shares his predecessors’ belief in the quality that the youth of Barcelona possess. Furthermore, as highlighted by SPORT, those from the quarry appreciate him as well.

Even before his arrival at FC Barcelona, there were reports suggesting that Hansi Flick had been keeping tabs on the youth divisions of the club. This allowed him to become more familiar with the workings of the club and the special profiles that could be highlighted for future use.

Moreover, the new Barcelona first-team coach was also present at a recent training session for Barça Atletic. By being there at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper for said training session, even the players were impressed by the Barcelona coach and they are now more than satisfied with the man taking charge of the first team next season.

Hansi Flick himself hopes to become acquainted with these talented youngsters. Already aware of the vulnerable financial state of the Catalans, the German coach understands the value these young players could provide. That is why, during the upcoming pre-season, he hopes to involve as many of them as possible.