Youngkin signs bill that gives Virginia colleges unprecedented authority to manage NIL deals for athletes

Virginia colleges on Thursday were granted unprecedented freedom to administer name, image and likeness benefits to athletes under new legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The NIL law, House Bill 1505, permits state colleges and universities to create and negotiate NIL deals without NCAA input or restrictions.

“What an exciting moment,” Youngkin said, “to actually take this very important next step and making Virginia the most competitive place, to not just to participate in college athletics, but also the most competitive place for our universities to really take care of our athletes and drive them to the next level.”

The bill’s sponsor, Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt, joined Youngkin — former athlete at Norfolk Academy who played basketball at Rice University — along with coaches and administrators for the ceremonial signing in Richmond. Among those in attendance were Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry, Norfolk State football coach Dawson Odums and state senator Aaron Rouse, D-Virginia Beach. Rouse was a star athlete at First Colonial High in Virginia Beach and played football at Virginia Tech before embarking on an NFL career.

The law takes effect July 1.

“What this bill does very importantly is continue what has been a rapid evolution of the name image and likeness legislation in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Youngkin said. “This bill takes a most important step that we in fact are first going to make sure that our institutions of higher education, our colleges and universities, are at the forefront with policies and procedures that they can review and approve, that they in fact can help manage this. … This is going to be a program that’s going to be managed by Virginia’s universities and colleges and not by outside institutions or associations.”

This is a developing story.