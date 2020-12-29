Was Younghoe Koo’s game-tying field goal blocked at line of scrimmage?

In the waning moments of Week 16, Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo lined up to kick a 39-yard field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs that would have sent the game into overtime. The normally dependable Koo, fresh off of his first Pro Bowl selection, missed the kick.

Fans were shocked to say the least, as Koo’s last missed field goal came all the way back in Week 3 against Chicago. However, a picture has been floating around that shows the kick may have been partially blocked at the line of scrimmage.

Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon took to Twitter Tuesday morning to confirm he played a role in sending the kick wide right.

Yea I got a finger on it 😝 — Tanoh Kpassagnon (@Passinyo) December 29, 2020

It does appear that Kpassagnon may have deflected the ball. The embedded clip shows the ball start to move to the right after passing over his hand. Even the slightest touch of the football could be enough to send the kick astray.

Whether it was blocked or not, it doesn’t change the outcome of the game. However, it should come as some relief that the missed kick wasn’t entirely Koo’s fault. For fans, it’s just another painful moment added to a miserable 2020 season.

