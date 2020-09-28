Younghoe Koo expected to miss time due to groin injury

Matt Urben

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo didn’t have his best game on Sunday, missing a field goal and an extra point during Atlanta’s 30-26 loss to the Chicago Bears.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Koo was dealing with a groin injury that he aggravated in Week 3, and is expected to miss a few games.


Koo could end up on the NFL’s short-term injured reserve list. In three games this season, the former Georgia Southern kicker has made eight of nine field goal attempts and six of eight extra points.

Expect the Falcons to try out some kickers this week to fill in during Koo’s absence.

