Who is the youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl in NFL history?
- Joe BurrowAmerican football quarterback
Super Bowl LVI kicks off in a few days and one of the NFL’s young stars will be front and center on the world’s biggest stage. On Sunday, Joe Burrow will try and help lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a Super Bowl win against the Los Angeles Rams live on NBC and Peacock. Should he prevail, where will the 25-year-old find himself on the list of youngest quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl? Keep reading to see the youngest signal callers who have won it all ahead of Super Bowl 2022.
Youngest quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl in NFL history
1. Ben Roethlisberger – Super Bowl XL
Age: 23 years, 340 days
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Passing stats: 9/21 for 123 yards, 0 touchdowns and 2 interceptions
Final score: Steelers 21, Seahawks 10
2. Patrick Mahomes – Super Bowl LIV
Age: 24 years, 138 days
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Passing stats: 26/42 for 286 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions
Final score: Chiefs 31, 49ers 20
3. Tom Brady – Super Bowl XXXVI
Age: 24 years, 184 days
Team: New England Patriots
Passing stats: 16/27 for 145 yards, 1 touchdown and 0 interceptions
Final score: Patriots 20, Rams 17
4. Russell Wilson – Super Bowl XLVIII
Age: 25 years, 65 days
Team: Seattle Seahawks
Passing stats: 18/25 for 206 yards, 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions
Final score: Seahawks 43, Broncos 8
After those four, quarterbacks including Joe Namath, Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw, Troy Aikman, Aaron Rodgers and Eli Manning make up the rest of the list.
Joe Burrow will be 25 years and 65 days old on Sunday, meaning he’d tie Russell Wilson as the fourth youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl if he and the Bengals defeat the Los Angeles Rams. Will Burrow get the win and make the list? Watch Super Bowl LVI this Sunday on NBC and Peacock to find out! Coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. ET.
How to watch Super Bowl 2022 on Sunday
When: Sunday, February 13, 2022
Where: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California
TV Channel: NBC
Live stream: Watch live on Peacock, NBC Sports app, NBCSports.com
Who is the youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl in NFL history? originally appeared on NBCSports.com