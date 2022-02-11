Who is the youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl in NFL history?

Super Bowl LVI kicks off in a few days and one of the NFL’s young stars will be front and center on the world’s biggest stage. On Sunday, Joe Burrow will try and help lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a Super Bowl win against the Los Angeles Rams live on NBC and Peacock. Should he prevail, where will the 25-year-old find himself on the list of youngest quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl? Keep reading to see the youngest signal callers who have won it all ahead of Super Bowl 2022.

Youngest quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl in NFL history

1. Ben Roethlisberger – Super Bowl XL

Age : 23 years, 340 days

Team : Pittsburgh Steelers

Passing stats : 9/21 for 123 yards, 0 touchdowns and 2 interceptions

Final score: Steelers 21, Seahawks 10

2. Patrick Mahomes – Super Bowl LIV

Age : 24 years, 138 days

Team : Kansas City Chiefs

Passing stats : 26/42 for 286 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions

Final score: Chiefs 31, 49ers 20

3. Tom Brady – Super Bowl XXXVI

Age : 24 years, 184 days

Team : New England Patriots

Passing stats : 16/27 for 145 yards, 1 touchdown and 0 interceptions

Final score: Patriots 20, Rams 17

4. Russell Wilson – Super Bowl XLVIII

Age : 25 years, 65 days

Team : Seattle Seahawks

Passing stats : 18/25 for 206 yards, 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions

Final score: Seahawks 43, Broncos 8

After those four, quarterbacks including Joe Namath, Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw, Troy Aikman, Aaron Rodgers and Eli Manning make up the rest of the list.

Joe Burrow will be 25 years and 65 days old on Sunday, meaning he’d tie Russell Wilson as the fourth youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl if he and the Bengals defeat the Los Angeles Rams. Will Burrow get the win and make the list? Watch Super Bowl LVI this Sunday on NBC and Peacock to find out! Coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Who is the youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl in NFL history? originally appeared on NBCSports.com