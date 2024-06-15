The youngest players in Euros history as Lamine Yamal breaks two records

Lamine Yamal made history this week as he became the youngest male player to ever play at a European Championship.

The Barcelona winger became the first 16-year-old to appear at a Euros when he started for Spain in Saturday’s Euro 2024 encounter with Croatia at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

Yamal overtakes Polish midfielder Kacper Kozlowski, who set the record at Euro 2020 just days after Jude Bellingham became the youngest player in the tournament’s history at the age of 17.

The teenager didn’t stop breaking records there, setting up Dani Carvajal for La Roja’s third goal on the stroke of halftime to become the youngest player to provide an assist in Euros history.

Yamal took that particular record away from legendary Belgium midfielder Enzo Scifo, who was 18 years and 115 days old when he became the youngest player and assister.

The Spaniard, who is too young to even be included in the video game EA Sports FC 24, also holds the record for youngest player to provide an assist in the Uefa Champions League.

The five youngest players in Euros history:

Lamine Yamal (Spain) – Euro 2024 – 16 years and 338 days Kacper Kozlowski (Poland) – Euro 2020 – 17 years, 246 days Jude Bellingham (England) – Euro 2020 – 17 years, 349 days Jetro Willems (Netherlands) – Euro 2012 – 18 years, 71 days Enzo Scifo (Belgium) – Euro – 1984 – 18 years, 115 days

